Fidelity's Gavin Baker fired over sexual harassment allegations -WSJ

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Gavin Baker, a well-known stock picker at the mutual-fund giant Fidelity Investments, was fired last month for allegedly sexually harassing a junior female employee, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing an attorney for the female employee and other people familiar with the matter.

The female employee is a 26-year-old equity-research associate at the firm, and is currently on leave, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Other junior employees also have complained to superiors about harassment by Baker, the Journal reported.

Baker could not be immediately reached for comment, while Fidelity declined to comment on his resignation.

Fidelity Chief Executive Abigail Johnson made the decision to fire Baker after the woman filed an internal complaint to Fidelity's human resources department about the alleged harassment, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/2yHLXsF)

“Speaking generally, however, when allegations of these sorts arise, we investigate them immediately and take prompt and appropriate action,” Fidelity spokesman Vincent Loporchio said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)