MOVES-Fidelity says Brian Hogan to head its Investment Solutions unit

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brian Hogan, the president of Fidelity Investments’ equity division, is moving to a new role within the fund’s personal investing business, the company said in comments emailed to Reuters on Wednesday.

Hogan, who succeeds Bart Grenier, will head the Investment Solutions and Innovation unit, Fidelity spokesman Vincent Loporchio said.

Hogan will continue to lead the equity unit as he transitions into his new role during the first quarter of 2018. During that time Charles Morrison, head of Fidelity’s asset management unit, will be evaluating next steps for the leadership of the equity unit, the spokesman added.

“The combination of the firm’s focus on career vitality and mobility, the recent departure of Bart to join Fidelity International, and Brian’s investment product expertise and deep understanding of our customers, makes this the right decision for Fidelity,” he said.

Fidelity Investments appointed Hogan to head the equity division of its management and research arm in 2009. (Reporting by Mekhla Raina and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)