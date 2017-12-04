Fidelity says some customers cannot access accounts

BOSTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments said on Monday some of its clients could not access their accounts on the company’s website, the second time in a week that the large online brokerage operator experienced technical issues.

“We have learned that some clients are experiencing issues with the website,” Fidelity said in a service alert. “We are looking into this problem and will provide updates shortly.”

Last week, Fidelity said it had similar problems.