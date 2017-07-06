FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Swiss court rejects Platini's appeal against FIFA soccer ban
#Sports News
July 6, 2017 / 3:28 PM / a month ago

Swiss court rejects Platini's appeal against FIFA soccer ban

1 Min Read

Former UEFA President Michel Platini waves after his speech before the election of the new UEFA President in Athens, Greece September 14, 2016.Alkis Konstantinidis

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's highest court rejected former European soccer boss Michel Platini's bid to overturn his four-year ban from the sport over ethics violations, the court said on Thursday.

The Swiss Federal Court confirmed a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling last year that upheld Platini's ban, a decision stemming from a 2 million Swiss francs ($2.08 million) payment the former French soccer great received from FIFA in 2011.

Platini, who has denied wrongdoing, was banned from soccer along with Sepp Blatter, the former FIFA head who approved the payment.

($1 = 0.9629 Swiss francs)

Reporting by John Miller

