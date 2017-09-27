Fans petition to make Wonder Woman bisexual in film's sequel

LONDON, Sept 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thousands of fans have petitioned the movie studio Warner Bros to “Make Wonder Woman Bisexual” in a 2019 sequel to this year’s hit movie and create the first major lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender (LGBT) superhero.

Nearly 6,000 people have signed a petition on change.org that was started by Gianna Collier-Pitts, a former student ambassador for the US-based gay rights group Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

Collier-Pitts said she started the petition as Warner Bros had not addressed Wonder Woman’s sexuality even though the likelihood of her being bisexual has been alluded to for years, primarily in comics.

American comic book writer Greg Rucka, who produced a new Wonder Woman series for publisher DC Comics last year, told comic books fan website Comicosity the superhero was “obviously” bisexual.

“All I ask is that Warner Bros directly acknowledge Diana Prince for who she is, who she has always been (regardless of her current love interest), and what her character could potentially represent for millions of people,” Collier-Pitts wrote in an introduction to the petition.

No one from Warner Bros was immediately available to comment.

Collier-Pitts said the bar was too low when it came to representing women and LBGTQ characters in a positive way.

According to the GLAAD 2016 Studio Responsibility Index published, in 2015 only 17.5 per cent of 126 film releases from seven major studios portrayed LGBT characters.

Also male LGBT characters among mainstream releases outnumbered female LGBT characters nearly three times, the research found.

Wonder Woman returned to the big screens this year portrayed by Israeli actress Gal Gadot and rode to the top of the box office in June on a wave of good reviews and female empowerment. Plans for a 2019 sequel were unveiled earlier this month.

But the comic books about Diana Prince fighting villains and unearthing evil plots have been around more than seven decades.

“Making Wonder Woman canonically bisexual on the big screen would make her the first openly LGBTQ superhero of any gender from either DC or Marvel’s cinematic universes, and would solidify her place as a true role model for women of all ages and identities,” wrote Collier-Pitts. (Reporting by Aurore Kaddachi, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith @BeeGoldsmith; )