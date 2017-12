LOS ANGELES, Dec 15 (Reuters) - New movie “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” brought in $45 million on its opening night on Thursday at U.S. and Canadian theaters as fans rushed to see the latest installment in the blockbuster franchise, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Friday.

The total represents the second-highest haul for an opening night, behind only the $57 million for 2015 film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)