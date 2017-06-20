MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Baird, Deutsche Bank

June 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF IRELAND CORPORATE BANKING

The bank has promoted two bankers to the top of its leveraged finance business, it announced.

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

The unit of Societe Generale has completed the final integration of its execution teams after shifting the high-touch cash equity team into the new global execution services operation, part of SG prime services.

MIZUHO

Dev Gulrajani has joined Mizuho's European syndicate desk as an associate where he will work across asset classes but with a focus on corporates, according to a market source.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank named Meir Lewis as head of its insurance investment banking group, the fourth managing director Deutsche has hired for its financial institutions platform this year.

BAIRD

The wealth management firm said Andrew Rippy had joined the firm's global investment banking business as a managing director.

GLOBAL FINANCIAL MARKETS ASSOCIATION

GFMA, an organization made up of financial industry trade groups in Europe, Asia and the United States, appointed Allison Parent as its new executive director.

ASSOCIATION OF THE LUXEMBOURG FUND INDUSTRY

The representative body of the Luxembourg investment fund community re-elected Denise Voss as the chairman of its board for an additional two-year term.

MAN GROUP PLC

The hedge fund said it appointed Steven Desmyter as head of responsible investment.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The company poached Jeff Douthit from rival Credit Suisse, naming him head of global business and consumer services, according to an internal memo.