2 months ago
MOVES- Greenhill, Carver Bancorp, Miton Group
#Financials
June 22, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 2 months ago

MOVES- Greenhill, Carver Bancorp, Miton Group

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GREENHILL & CO

The advisory firm is beefing up its restructuring group with the addition of George Mack, formerly Barclays' head of global restructuring.

CARVER BANCORP INC

The holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank named John Fitzpatrick as its first senior vice president and chief operating officer.

MITON GROUP PLC

The UK-based asset manager named Kevin McFarlane and Paul Kelly to its sales team.

KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Michel Iglesias del Sol as head of investment strategy, effective Sept. 1.

TILNEY GROUP

The financial planning and investment firm appointed Alex Bolton as a chartered financial planner.

Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru

