MOVES-Morningstar, ITG, Lloyds Banking, Vanguard, Lombard Odier

July 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

MORNINGSTAR INC

Investment research firm Morningstar named Jason Dubinsky chief financial officer, effective July 24.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank has hired Cecile Hillary from Morgan Stanley to join its new unit aiming to improve returns and manage capital and financial resources, according to market sources, Reuters IFR reported.

INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC

U.S.-based brokerage Investment Technology Group named Michael Onofrio director on the U.S. electronic coverage team.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

Lloyds Banking Group has expanded the role of finance chief George Culmer and named David Oldfield as new head of commercial and wholesale banking as part of a raft of senior leadership changes, potentially providing options for who will become its next CEO.

GLEACHER SHACKLOCK LLP

Ian King, who stepped down as chief executive of BAE Systems last week, has been appointed a senior adviser to corporate finance advisory firm Gleacher Shacklock.

VANGUARD GROUP INC

Vanguard Asset Management Ltd, a unit of the Vanguard Group Inc, said it appointed former UBS executive Thomas Merz to the newly created role of head of European distribution, excluding UK.

VAM FUNDS

Luxembourg-based fund management company VAM Funds said it has hired former Zurich Insurance Group AG executive David Cockerton as a senior adviser in expanding its existing business across the Middle East.

LOMBARD ODIER GROUP

Lombard Odier Investment Managers, the asset management business of the Lombard Odier Group, said it appointed Ritesh Bamania as head of solutions.

BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO

Privately held U.S. bank Brown Brothers Harriman & Co (BBH) appointed the firm's Chief Information Officer and Head of Systems Michael McGovern as the head of investor services fintech offerings.

ABN AMRO

The company has hired Laura Crosbie to work in its public sector debt capital markets business, according to market sources, Reuters IFR reported.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank hired Ed Wehle from Citigroup naming him global head of technology services in its technology, media and telecom investment banking group, Reuters IFR reported.

CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD

The company, which manages assets of the country's national pension fund, named Neil Beaumont senior managing director and chief financial and risk officer, effective July 24.