MOVES-Liontrust Asset Management, Barclays, Gunvor Group

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com. LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC Liontrust Asset Management Plc said on Friday it had hired fixed income specialists David Roberts and Phil Milburn.

BARCLAYS PLC Barclays Plc on Friday named Stephen Dainton as global head of equities.

GUNVOR GROUP LTD Ryan Russell, who managed the Canadian trading desk at Phillips 66 in Calgary, is set to join global commodity trading company Gunvor Group Ltd, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)