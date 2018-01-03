FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- BNY Mellon, Barclays, Nomura, UniCredit
January 3, 2018 / 10:23 PM / in a day

MOVES- BNY Mellon, Barclays, Nomura, UniCredit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNY MELLON CORP

The custody bank said it appointed Dennis Presburg head of asset servicing business development for Northern Europe.

BARCLAYS PLC

Macro, Barclays’ foreign-exchange trading arm, named Marx Bowens as a managing director and senior U.S. government bond trader in New York.

NOMURA HOLDINGS

The financial holding company has hired Anoop Chaudhry as head of infrastructure and utilities for Asia, excluding Japan, effective Jan. 3.

UNICREDIT

Algis Pabarcius has been appointed head of sales in UniCredit’s markets team. He joins the bank from Credit Agricole, where he was head of global financial institutions sales for fixed income and equity derivatives. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

