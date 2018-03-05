MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis

(Adds Societe Generale, Flag Group, Swiss National Bank, Moelis, BNY Mellon Asset Management, Standard Chartered, Cougar Global Investments, Prudential Funds)

March 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LTD

LGIMH appointed Kathleen Gallagher as non-executive director.

CHUBB LTD

The property and casualty insurer named Scott Simpson the new country president for its general insurance business in Singapore.

DEUTSCHE ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager, part of Deutsche Bank AG, said it appointed Alex François as director of sales, asset management in the Global Client Group (GCG), Australia and New Zealand.

EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC

The London-based company appointed Colin Day as an independent non-executive director and chair designate of its audit committee.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

BofA Merrill Lynch’s Craig Coben has been appointed vice chairman of global capital markets, moving from his role as head of equity capital markets, the bank said.

MOELIS & CO

Chris Roberts is to join Moelis and lead the U.S.-headquartered firm’s advice on equity capital markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with Alex Hageman, Reuters IFR reported.

The firm said it hired industry veteran Martin Houston as chairman of the investment banking boutique’s global energy group.

SOCIETE GENERALE SA

The company’s investment bank has appointed Yves Jacob as global head of coverage for public sector entities within its financial institutions group, part of a restructuring of coverage for the public sector and financial sponsors, Reuters IFR reported.

FLAG GROUP

Former Deutsche Bank Australia CEO Michael Ormaechea has joined the boutique financial services firm based in Sydney, as chief investment officer, Reuters IFR reported.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

Thomas Wiedmer, Alternate Member of the Governing Board, has decided to leave the bank as of the end of June 2018 and take up a new professional challenge following the regulatory cooling-off period, Reuters IFR reported.

BNY MELLON ASSET MANAGEMENT NORTH AMERICA

BNY Mellon Corp’s asset management business named Gerry Cosgrove as the new head of global consultant relations.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

Theb bank appointed Freddy Boom as head of industrials, services and transportation, international corporates for its North America unit.

COUGAR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD

The affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, promoted Abdullah Sheikh to co-chief investment officer and portfolio manager.

PRUDENTIAL FUNDS

The funds on Monday named Brian Reid as an independent director for certain mutual funds offered by PGIM Investments, effective March 1. (Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)