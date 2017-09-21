FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Citadel Securities, PineBridge, APG Group, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2017 / 8:00 PM / in a month

MOVES-Citadel Securities, PineBridge, APG Group, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITADEL SECURITIES

Citadel Securities has hired Daniel Gottlander as head of swaps trading, IFR reported.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

Asset management firm PineBridge Investments named Gregory Ohlson consultant relations manager.

APG GROUP NV

Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV has appointed Wim Henk Steenpoorte as member of the executive board responsible for pension fund services.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse tapped Jason Wortendyke to replace Jeff Douthit as co-head of its Chicago office, IFR reported.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank named Justin Smolkin head of industrials, equity capital markets, IFR reported. (Compiled by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.