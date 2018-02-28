FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 9:04 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

MOVES-Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Sabre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

UK-based Sabre appointed Andy Pomfret as senior independent director.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

Credit Agricole has hired George Kalbin to work on its financial institutions syndicate desk, based in London, according to a source familiar with the matter.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse named Paul Galietto head of global prime services to replace Indrajit Bardhan, who is leaving the bank to pursue outside opportunities, according to a memo obtained by IFR. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

