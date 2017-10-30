FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Danske Bank, Barclays, Macquarie
#Financials
October 30, 2017 / 7:36 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

MOVES- Danske Bank, Barclays, Macquarie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DANSKE BANK Richard Griffiths, head of loan syndication for Danske Bank in London, is leaving the bank to seek new opportunities and challenges, the bank announced.

BARCLAYS PLC Barclays has hired former UBS banker Steve Klemme to head the Middle East region for its private bank and overseas services.

MACQUARIE GROUP Emanuele Di Stefano has moved to Macquarie as a senior managing director in its quantitative investment strategies business.

Compiled by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
