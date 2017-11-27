MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, BNP Paribas, Northern Trust, AXA

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Asset Management, the fund management arm of Deutsche Bank, has hired Mark McDonald from Credit Suisse Asset Management to be the firm’s global head of private equity secondaries, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The bank also appointed Ahmed Shehab as head of trade finance for financial institutions in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

CITIGROUP INC

The fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets named Brian Ovaert managing director and global head of securities services and issuer services operations.

ASCOT GROUP LTD

Ascot Group said it launched Ascot Reinsurance Co Ltd (Ascot Re) and appointed John Berger as its chief executive, effective January.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The financial services company named Mike Mahoney as transition manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management arm of BNP Paribas appointed Philip Dawes head of institutional sales for the UK and Ireland.

AXA UK

The UK division of French insurer AXA appointed Scott Wheway as its chairman, succeeding Ian Brimecome who is retiring from the post after five years.

EUROCLEAR

The stock and bond settlement house named Yves Dupuy as chief information officer. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)