MOVES- Harvest Global Investments, TOBAM, Railpen, Deloitte, First State Investments

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Harvest Global Investments

Fund manager Harvest Global Investments, which focuses on the Chinese and Asian markets, has made three appointments as part of its expansion in Hong Kong.

TOBAM

Asset manager TOBAM has appointed Frédéric Jamet as head of trading and co-head of research based in Paris.

Railpen

Railway Pensions Investments Ltd said it appointed two senior property asset managers for its internal property investment team.

Deloitte

Deloitte appointed Rosemary Sereti as managing director of Deloitte Tax in its Washington national tax and tax controversy services practice.

Houlihan Lokey

Global investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said veteran banker Reinhard Koester has joined as managing director and co-head of the Financial Institutions Group.

First State Investments

Global asset manager First State Investments said it appointed Heather Brilliant as managing director of Americas, effective September 8.