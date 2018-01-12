MOVES- PineBridge, UniCredit, Trafigura

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

The U.S.-based private asset manager named Michael Karpik as chief operating officer.

UNICREDIT

Long-standing UniCredit executive Vittorio Ogliengo is to leave the bank at the end of February. The 59-year-old has been in charge of the firm’s investment banking activities in its domestic heartland of Italy for the last six years.

TRAFIGURA

Justin Sloan, a senior distillate trader at trading house Trafigura in Houston, has left the company, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

BIOURJA

Cody Moore, president of the power trading group at global commodities firm BioUrja, has left, several sources familiar with the matter said this week. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)