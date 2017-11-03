MOVES-Plurigestion, Cowen & Co, Credit Suisse, TD Securities

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PLURIGESTION SA Switzerland-based asset manager Plurigestion SA on Friday named Stephan Germann as chief investment officer.

COWEN & CO The investment bank named Larry Wieseneck and Dan Charney co-presidents, both reporting to Chief Executive Jeffrey Solomon.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG Credit Suisse has hired Paul Galietto as head of Americas equities trading, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, in a move to further boost its stock business.

TD SECURITIES INC The investment bank's executive managing director Michael Twaits is retiring and a successor will be named shortly, a company spokesperson told Reuters.