MOVES-Putnam Investments, Citigroup, Credit Suisse

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

CITIGROUP INC

The Wall Street bank named Rimmo Jolly head of ETF business development for APAC and Japan, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The Swiss lender appointed David Hammond and Spyros Svoronos as Americas co-heads of its global industrials investment banking and capital markets group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

PUTNAM INVESTMENTS

The U.S.-based investment manager hired Oliver Grimson as director of investment management for the Nordics and Benelux regions.

CHAPMAN AND CUTLER LLP

Kathleen Moriarty joined as a partner in the firm’s New York office earlier this month, expanding its investment management and fintech team.

FISCH ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager, which specializes in credit research, appointed Atish Suchak as senior credit analyst.

SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT

The France-based asset manager appointed Brice Prunas and Jessica Poon as senior global analysts in its investment team.

SANNE GROUP PLC

The UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services appointed Stuart Harris as director of global facilities division.