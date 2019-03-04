Mike Ashley's Sports Direct offers to buy Britain's Findel

FILE PHOTO: Mike Ashley, founder and majority shareholder of sportwear retailer Sports Direct, arrives at the company's AGM, at the company's headquarters in Shirebrook, Britain, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

(Reuters) - British retail tycoon Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct International Plc said on Monday it will offer to buy Findel Plc in a deal that values the online retail and education business at 139.2 million pounds ($184.15 million).

Sports Direct, the sportswear firm that is currently Findel’s largest shareholder, said it will offer to buy the remaining shares it does not already hold in Findel for 161 pence per share, a one-pence discount to Findel’s close on Friday.

Findel shares were up 8.3 percent at 175.5 pence, well above the 161 pence per share that Sport Direct plans to offer.

Sports Direct, which has been an investor in Findel since September 2015, said the offer would help the companies expand on their commercial agreements, which has included test selling of brands from UK’s largest sports good retailer through Findel’s online websites.

Sports Direct expects the offer to be financed from its existing cash resources and said it has no intention to make any changes to Findel’s employees and management, if the deal goes through.

($1 = 0.7559 pounds)