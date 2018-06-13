FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 10:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fine Organic $89 million IPO to open on June 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian additives maker Fine Organic Industries Ltd has set a price range of 780 rupees-783 rupees a share for an initial public offering (IPO) that will open on June 20, according to a public notice on Wednesday.

A rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

At the upper end of the range, the IPO, which closes on June 22, will raise about 6 billion rupees ($88.7 million), the notice said.

Fine Organic’s founders will sell up to 7.7 million shares through the IPO, comprising a quarter of the post-offer share capital of the company.

Edelweiss and JM Financial are the bookrunners for the sale.

($1 = 67.6300 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

