UPDATE 1-Fingerprint Cards Q4 operating loss in line with profit warning ​

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Friday said it still sees its smartphone market to be lower in value this year as it posted an operating loss in the fourth quarter in line with its profit warning in January.

* FPC on Jan. 25 warned on profits and said it would slash jobs, sending shares down by 18 pct

* Q4 ‍revenues totaled SEK 615 million (1,619), down 62 percent from Q4 2016

* Q4 ‍operating loss SEK 40.6 mln, vs profit of 520 mln a year ago, Q4 ‍gross margin 21 pct (44)​

* Says in terms of value, we expect the market for fingerprint sensors for smartphones to decline in 2018

* Says around 40 pct of the fingerprint sensor-equipped smartphones shipped during 2017, excluding Apple, had a fingerprint sensor from FPC

* Says ‍we are continuing to move focal point of our investments towards new biometric markets, with aim that new areas will account for about 10 pct of sales during 2018​

* Says overall, the average selling price of our products declined about 30 percent in 2017

* Says intends to communicate revised targets during the second quarter 2018

* Says in our assessment, conditions in the Chinese smartphone market slackened additionally in the fourth quarter and we expect our sales to continue to weaken in the first quarter of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg, editing by Helena Soderpalm)