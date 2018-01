HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finish President Sauli Niinisto appeared set for a comfortable re-election victory on Sunday after securing 64.4 percent of the vote in the first round, according to early returns.

Niinisto’s closest rival, Pekka Haavisto of the Greens of Finland, won 11.2 percent of the vote in the election, which ended on Sunday, and conceeded Niinisto had won.