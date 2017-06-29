FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Finnish pension funds Ilmarinen and Etera to merge
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 6:16 AM / a month ago

Finnish pension funds Ilmarinen and Etera to merge

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 29 (Reuters) - Finnish pension insurance companies Ilmarinen and Etera will merge to form Finland's largest private sector pension insurer, the companies said on Thursday.

The new company will manage the pensions of more than 1.1 million Finns, with assets of more than 44 billion euros ($50 billion).

Both Ilmarinen and Etera boards have approved the merger plan, in which Etera will merge into Ilmarinen on Jan. 1, 2018.

Ilmarinen's Chief Executive Timo Ritakallio will continue as the CEO of the new company.

"The synergies achieved through the merger will benefit the clients of both companies ... Furthermore, thanks to the merger, the cost-effectiveness of the entire earnings-related pension insurance system will improve significantly and the sector's solvency will strengthen overall," Ilmarinen chairman Mikko Helander said in a statement.

Following the merger the companies will save an estimated 20 million euros annually in administrative costs.

$1 = 0.8773 euros Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by David Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.