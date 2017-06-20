Finnish centre-right government survives confidence vote

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's centre-right government survived a no-confidence vote on Tuesday brought on by changes in the coalition following a break-up of the co-ruling nationalist Finns Party.

The three-party government under Prime Minister Juha Sipila won parliament's backing by 104 votes to 85.

Opposition parties on Monday demanded the government resign.

Sipila last week ejected the Finns Party, which had just chosen a new leader with hardline views on immigration. But he then took back a more moderate faction of the party which broke away from it.