2 months ago
Finnish centre-right government survives confidence vote
June 20, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 2 months ago

Finnish centre-right government survives confidence vote

Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila attends a news conference at the airport in Turku, Finland, June 13, 2017. Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa/via REUTERS

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's centre-right government survived a no-confidence vote on Tuesday brought on by changes in the coalition following a break-up of the co-ruling nationalist Finns Party.

The three-party government under Prime Minister Juha Sipila won parliament's backing by 104 votes to 85.

Opposition parties on Monday demanded the government resign.

Sipila last week ejected the Finns Party, which had just chosen a new leader with hardline views on immigration. But he then took back a more moderate faction of the party which broke away from it.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alison Williams

