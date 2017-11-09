FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dazzling Northern Lights display illuminates Finnish skies
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
November 9, 2017

Dazzling Northern Lights display illuminates Finnish skies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A spectacular multicoloured display of the Northern Lights danced across the sky over Finland this week.

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near the village of Pallas (Muonio region) of Lapland, Finland September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland

The aurora borealis was visible across an unusually large swathe of the country, and further south than usual.

It is the result of collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun with particles in the Earth’s atmosphere. Strong solar winds led to this week’s particularly stunning show.

The equivalent phenomenon in the southern hemisphere is the aurora australis, or the Southern Lights.

Writing by Patrick Johnston and Mark Hanrahan in London


