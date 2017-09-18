FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nuclear group Fennovoima sees Finland reactor licence delayed
September 18, 2017 / 7:28 AM / a month ago

Nuclear group Fennovoima sees Finland reactor licence delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Finnish-Russian nuclear power company Fennovoima said on Monday it would likely get the construction licence for its reactor project in 2019, a year later than originally planned.

Fennovoima said design work by Rosatom - the Russian state-owned company due to supply the plant in western Finland and which also holds a stake in it - had taken longer than expected.

The company declined to comment on whether the delay could postpone the start of the proposed reactor, estimated for 2024. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)

