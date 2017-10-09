FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Olkiluoto 3 reactor start delayed to May 2019
October 9, 2017 / 7:25 AM / 9 days ago

Finland's Olkiluoto 3 reactor start delayed to May 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The start of Finland’s Olkiluoto 3 nuclear plant will be delayed until May 2019, almost a decade later than originally planned, owner Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said on Monday.

Previously, plant suppliers Areva and Siemens had targeted the start of regular power production from the plant at the end of 2018.

“We are very disappointed by this additional delay. There is still substantial work to be accomplished in the OL3 EPR project,” project director Jouni Silvennoinen said in a statement. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; editing by Jason Neely)

