Finnish government strikes deal on health care reform - reports

HELSINKI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Finland’s centre-right government has reached an agreement on how to push forward its delayed health care reform, media reports said on Monday.

Helsingin Sanomat and STT news agency reported that the three-party coalition had agreed on how to amend its earlier proposal that was seen breaching the constitution. The government was not immediately available for a comment.

The reform is a cornerstone of the government’s plan to balance public finances. The implementation, however, was recently pushed back to 2020. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Toby Chopra)