Finnish prosecutor seeks life term for Moroccan knife attacker

HELSINKI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - A Finnish prosecutor on Tuesday demanded a life sentence for a Moroccan man who admits killing two people and wounding nine with a knife, in the event that a court rules he was fully aware of his actions.

Abderrahman Bouanane, 22 at the time at the attacks in August 2017, was charged with murders and attempted murders “with terrorist intent” in the city of Turku. He has told a court he was responsible for the attack but denied his motive was terrorism.

The prosecutor said his psychiatric assessment would not be published until the trial begins next month.

Bouanane was a “lone wolf” who saw himself as a soldier for the Islamic State militant group, according to the police. ISIS did not take responsibility for the act.

Bouanane arrived in Finland in 2016, lived in a reception centre in Turku and had been denied asylum.

The case is the Nordic country’s first terrorism-related attack. A life sentence in Finland means at least 12 years in prison. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, Editing by William Maclean)