2 months ago
Finnish exports rise 5 pct in April yr/yr
June 7, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 2 months ago

Finnish exports rise 5 pct in April yr/yr

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 7 (Reuters) - Finnish exports rose five percent in April compared with a year earlier, preliminary data from the national customs office showed on Wednesday.

In the January-April period, exports were up 15 percent year-on-year, the office said.

The trade deficit for April was about 325 million euros ($366 million).

The euro zone's northernmost member is slowly emerging from a decade of economic stagnation, caused by the decline of Nokia's former phone business, high labour costs and a slowdown in neighbouring Russia among other factors.

$1 = 0.8880 euros Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Mark Potter

