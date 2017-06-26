FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Owners of Italy's ACF Fiorentina soccer club ready to sell
June 26, 2017 / 4:07 PM / a month ago

Owners of Italy's ACF Fiorentina soccer club ready to sell

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 26 (Reuters) - The owners of Italian top-flight ACF Fiorentina are ready to sell the soccer club, a statement posted on the club's official website said on Monday.

"The owners... are absolutely ready, in light of the dissatisfaction of supporters, to step aside and hand the club to whoever wants to buy it and manage as they see fit," the statement said.

It added that for the time being the company would be "managed with attention and competence by its managers."

Fiorentina, which finished eighth in Italy's top Serie A League this past season, is owned by the Della Valle family, which includes entrepreneur Diego Della Valle, who controls luxury group Tod's.

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi recently sold AC Milan soccer team to Chinese buyers while city rival Inter Milan also ended up in Chinese hands after years of being run by Italy's Moratti family, which controls oil refiner Saras .

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes

