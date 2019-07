FILE PHOTO: Fitbit Blaze watches are displayed during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) - Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc (FIT.N) forecast third-quarter revenue below estimates on Wednesday, sending its shares down 13% in extended trading. For the third quarter, Fitbit forecast revenue between $335 million and $355 million, below the analysts’ average estimate of $399.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.