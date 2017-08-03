Fitch Affirms Aegon's IFS Ratings at 'A+'; Outlooks Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/NEW YORK, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aegon NV's (Aegon) primary North American life insurance subsidiaries' (referred here as Aegon Americas) and Edinburgh-based Scottish Equitable Plc's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings at 'A+' (Strong) and Aegon's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of ratings is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings of Aegon continue to reflect its diversification by product range, distribution channel and geography, alongside its capital strength. The group's earnings remain a key rating weakness. Aegon has a strong franchise and scale in its main markets - the US, the Netherlands and the UK - with top 10 positions in most of its chosen market segments. Fitch also views favourably Aegon's capital-light, digitally focused strategy, with the group having already made significant progress in this respect. This is supported by Aegon US's recent divestment of its largest US runoff businesses, a payout annuity book and bank-owned /corporate-owned life insurance book, through a reinsurance agreement with Wilton Re Ltd (IFS of main operating entities 'A+'/Stable). The group's capital strength is supported by a score of "Very Strong" in Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Model at end-2016. The group's Solvency 2 (S2) margin was resilient at 157% at end-2016 (end-2015: 160%), although it is sensitive to declines in interest rates and US credit defaults. Fitch primarily assesses Aegon's capitalisation on a group basis, and believes that the group's capital is sufficiently fungible to provide capital support to individual entities when needed. In 1Q17 Aegon transferred EUR100 million from its Dutch holding company to Aegon Levensverzekering N.V. (Aegon Leven), its main Dutch life subsidiary, to enhance its capital position. This was in anticipation of a possible change to its S2 calculation related to the treatment of deferred taxes, and a reduction in the ultimate forward rate used to value long-dated liabilities. Aegon Leven's solo S2 margin was 120% at end-2016. Aegon's Fitch-calculated financial leverage ratio (FLR) was 29% as at end-2016 (2015: 27%), a level that Fitch views as commensurate with the 'A' rating category, and in line with similarly rated peers. The increase follows the group's issue of EUR500 million senior notes in December 2016, which was subsequently used to redeem EUR500 million senior notes maturing in July 2017, in turn reducing the FLR. We expect the FLR to remain around 26%-30% in 2017. Aegon's profitability, driven by pressure from pricing competition and low interest rates in the main markets, is a key rating weakness. Aegon's net income return on equity (ROE) of 2% in 2016 is viewed by Fitch as moderately weak. Fitch expects net underlying earnings to remain stable in 2017 (2016 and 2015: EUR1.5 billion). Aegon is shifting its business mix from high-margin but capital-intensive spread-based business to lower-margin, capital-light fee-based business. Fitch views this strategy positively from a rating standpoint, but it results in a compression of margins for the group. Aegon's fixed-charge cover (FCC) based on underlying earnings remained strong at 7x in 2016, which is commensurate with Fitch's median guideline for the 'A' rating category. Fitch expects the ratio to remain stable in 2017. We view liquidity risk as low, evidenced by the group's liquid assets/policyholder liabilities ratio remaining near 100% (98% at end-2016). In addition, the group has adequate access to various undrawn credit facilities. Aegon's total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio (end-2016: 1.7x) remains high compared with those of its similarly rated peers, indicating greater reliance on financing activities. The main drivers of Aegon's high TFC ratio are US Regulation XXX and AXXX funding, securitisations to finance its mortgage portfolios in the Netherlands, securities lending, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, repurchase agreements and hybrids. Fitch views Aegon Americas and Scottish Equitable Plc as the main operating subsidiaries in Aegon, and "Core" to the Aegon group and, as such, they have an IFS rating of 'A+'. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if Aegon's net income ROE improves to above 7% for a sustained period with the Prism Factor-Based Model capital score remaining at least "Very Strong". The ratings could be downgraded if, over a sustained period, the FLR rises above 30% or if the Prism Factor-Based Model score falls to below the "Very Strong" category. The ratings could also be downgraded if net income ROE remains below 3%. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Aegon N.V. Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+' Short-Term IDR and commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F2' Perpetual cumulative subordinated bonds affirmed at 'BBB' Dated subordinated bonds affirmed at 'BBB-' Scottish Equitable Plc Long-Term IFS Rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable The following Aegon North American life insurance subsidiary companies' Long-Term IFS Ratings have been affirmed at 'A+' with Stable Outlooks: Transamerica Advisors Life Insurance Company Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company Transamerica Life Insurance Company Transamerica Premier Life Insurance Company The following Aegon subsidiary companies' Short-Term IFS Ratings have been affirmed at 'F1': Transamerica Life Insurance Company Transamerica Premier Life Insurance Company Aegon Funding Company LLC Senior debt affirmed at 'BBB+' Subordinated debt programme affirmed at 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analysts Willem Loots (all entities except US subsidiaries) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1808 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Jamie Tucker, CPA (US subsidiaries) Associate Director +1 212 612 7856 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analysts Harish Gohil (all entities except US subsidiaries) Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Julie Burke, CPA, CFA (US subsidiaries) Managing Director +1 312 368 3158 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. 