Fitch Affirms BBVA Bancomer's IDRs at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for BBVA Bancomer, S.A. (BBVA Bancomer): Viability rating (VR) at 'a-' and its Long- and Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-/F1'. The Rating Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs was revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the long- and short-term National scale ratings of BBVA Bancomer, Casa de Bolsa BBVA Bancomer, S.A de C.V., Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer (CBBB) and Facileasing, S.A. de C.V. (Facileasing) at 'AAA(mex)/'F1+(mex)'. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. BBVA Bancomer's VR and IDRs are sensitive to changes in Mexico's sovereign rating on the down side. Therefore, the bank's Outlook revision follows the Aug. 3, 2017 affirmation of Mexico's sovereign rating at 'BBB+' and revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative. The bank's Outlook was as part of a peer review of major Mexican banks. (See 'Fitch Revises Mexico's Outlook to Stable; Affirms IDRs at 'BBB+' at 'www.fitchratings.com'). KEY RATING DRIVERS VR, IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS BBVA Bancomer's IDRs and National ratings are driven by its standalone profile as reflected in its VR. The bank's VR and IDRs do not factor in any extraordinary support from its parent, even being considered by Fitch as a core subsidiary of its ultimate parent company, Spain's BBVA. BBVA Bancomer's VR primarily reflects the bank's leading franchise in terms of total assets, customer deposits and loan portfolio, with a sustained local market share of more than 20%, well above its main competitors; and its diversified business model, revenues and funding sources. The rating is also highly influenced by the country's operating environment. The bank's appropriate asset quality metrics, which have also been consistent and even shown an improvement in recent years, were also considered. The ratings also reflect the bank's sound profitability metrics, supported by solid and recurring earnings, the reasonable loss-absorption capacity of the bank through a relatively tight capital base, and adequate funding and liquidity management. The bank's non-performing loan ratio (NPL) has consolidated below 2.5% since 2014. As of June 2017, this ratio reached 2.2%, driven by improvement in practically every business segment as a result of continued efforts to improve underwriting standards. Fitch also looks at the adjusted impairment ratio published by the local regulator which considers impaired loans + charge-offs (last 12 months). BBVA Bancomer's adjusted ratio compares better than its closest peers. Concentrations by creditor are moderate at the bank level. Overall profitability at BBVA Bancomer is the strongest element of its financial profile. The bank's profitability metrics have been consistent, at levels above some of the G7 banks, and favorably, earnings have proven resilient through the economic cycles. Although net interest income (NII) is the largest contributor to the bank's income stream, Fitch highlights that net fees and commissions have also become a stable source of income. In addition, the bank's NII is well diversified by business segment. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) has remained sound and steady above 6% since 2012 (June 2017: 6.8%). Fitch's core profitability metric, operating profit/risk weighted assets (RWAs) stood at 3.9% as of June 2017, slightly higher than the 3.5% registered as of June 2016 but higher than the average from 2013 to 2016 of 2.9%. Operating profits are driven by stable core earnings from a growing lending base and the relatively contained credit and non-interest costs, despite the increases of interest rates in Mexico in the past 18 months and the amortization costs related to the bank's new headquarters in 2016. Efficiency (cost-to-income) stood at 39.0% at 2Q17 (2Q16: 40.9%) but was 44.7% on average from 2013 to 2016. Fitch considers that funding and liquidity at the bank benefit from its ample and stable deposit base and its leading role in core customer deposits of the total banking system. As of June 2017, its loans-to-customer deposit ratio stood at 106.1%. However, this ratio still compares unfavorably against its closest peers, whose ratios are closer to 100%. Regarding liquidity, although Fitch believes BBVA Bancomer's total funding base (excluding derivatives) to be fairly diversified by source, it is mainly concentrated in short-term debt, which drives negative cumulative gaps in the 30-day and six-month buckets and constrains liquidity to some point; however, this is mitigated by the bank's historical stability of deposits. BBVA Bancomer's capital metrics are reasonable in our opinion but relatively tight when compared against other Mexican systemic banks. The bank's Fitch core capital (FCC)-to-FCC minus adjusted RWAs was 10.9% on average from 2013 to 2016 and 11.8% by the end of 2Q17. Although capital is supported by the entity's adequate and recurring earnings, the relatively high dividend pay-out ratio (average cash dividends-to-net income from 2013-2015 is 58.8%) limits the robustness of its capital ratios. BBVA Bancomer complied with the local regulator's limit of the Basel III liquidity coverage ratio (LCR). Mexican banks are required to publish the calculation of this ratio in its quarterly financial results since March 2015. As of June 2017, BBVA Bancomer's LCR stood at 115.5%, well above the requirement of 80% for 2017. SUPPORT RATING Fitch affirmed BBVA Bancomer's Support Rating at '2' reflecting the view that there is high probability of support to BBVA Bancomer from BBVA if needed given the core role of the Mexican subsidiary for its parent. SUBORDINATED AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's global junior subordinated debt is rated four notches below the anchor rating, its VR, while the foreign subordinated debt is rated three notches below its VR. The ratings are driven by Fitch's approach of factoring in the loss severity in view of the respective degrees of subordination (-1 for the plain subordinated notes and -2 for the junior subordinated notes), plus the effect of non-performance risk (-2 notches for both types of securities). Fitch rates BBVA Bancomer and Facileasing's local debt issuances at their respective corporate rating level, as the debt is senior unsecured. CBBB NATIONAL RATINGS The ratings of CBBB are driven by the legal obligation Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer (GFBB) has to support its subsidiaries, if needed. In Fitch's view this entity remains core for GFBB's strategy and for its ultimate parent, BBVA. The credit profile of GFBB is associated with that of its main subsidiary, BBVA Bancomer. FACILEASING'S NATIONAL RATINGS The ratings of Facileasing factor in that, in Fitch's view, the entity is an integral part of BBVA Bancomer's and GFBB's business model and core to the strategy of the ultimate parent in Mexico. Facileasing is a direct subsidiary of the ultimate parent, Spain's BBVA, so regulatory commitments are not in place and any required support will come from GFBB. RATING SENSITIVITIES VRs, IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS The ratings and Outlook for BBVA Bancomer are sensitive to any further changes in Mexico's sovereign ratings, or material deterioration in the local operating environment over the foreseeable future. In Fitch's view, there is a material possibility that the IDRs would be downgraded in the event of a sovereign downgrade. Short-term ratings do not have an Outlook, but any downgrade of the bank's IDRs could trigger a one-notch downgrade of its short-term IDRs. The ratings could also be downgraded upon a sustained deterioration of the bank's stable profitability, asset quality, and capitalization metrics, such as an FCC ratio deteriorating to levels consistently below 10%. However, Fitch believes this is unlikely at present given the bank's stable and resilient recurring earnings. The bank's ratings have limited upside potential over the foreseeable future, in line with the expectations for the Mexico's sovereign ratings and its operating environment. However, BBVA Bancomer's ratings could benefit from a significantly enhanced financial profile in terms of capitalization and funding. The National scale ratings would only be affected in the event of a multi-notch downgrade of BBVA Bancomer's VR, which is also an unlikely scenario at present. SUPPORT RATING BBVA Bancomer's Support Rating could be affected if Fitch changes its view of BBVA's ability or willingness to support the Mexican bank, which is an unlikely scenario. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The bank's subordinated debt ratings will likely mirror any change in its VR, as these issue ratings are expected to maintain the same relation to BBVA Bancomer's intrinsic profile. Senior debt ratings would mirror any changes in the bank's IDRs or National scale ratings. CBBB's NATIONAL RATINGS A downgrade of CBBB will be driven by any potential changes in BBVA Bancomer's ratings or in the legal framework that could alter the propensity of GFBB to support them (an unlikely scenario at present) and/or by a change in GFBB's credit quality. FACILEASING'S NATIONAL RATINGS A potential downgrade of Facileasing's ratings will be driven by a change on Fitch's view as to the importance of this entity to GFBB and to strategies in Mexico, and/or by a change in GFBB's credit quality. Fitch affirms the following ratings and revised Outlooks as indicated: BBVA Bancomer, S.A. --Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F1'; --Viability rating at 'a-'; --Support rating at '2'; --National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable; --National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'; --Long-term 'plain vanilla' subordinated notes at 'BBB-'; --Long-term junior subordinated notes at 'BB+'; --Long-term senior unsecured global notes at 'A-'; --Long-term Tier 2 subordinated capital notes at 'BBB-'; --National scale long-term rating for local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'; --National scale long-term rating for local issues of market-linked securities at 'AAAemr(mex)'. Casa de Bolsa BBVA Bancomer, S.A. de C.V. --National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable; --National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'. Facileasing, S.A. de C.V. --National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable; --National scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)'; --National scale long-term rating for local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'. Contact: Primary Analyst (BBVA Bancomer and Facileasing), Secondary Analyst (CBBB) Monica Ibarra Director +52 818 399 9150 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612 64920 Monterrey, Mexico Secondary Analyst (BBVA Bancomer and Facileasing), Primary Analyst (CBBB Alejandro Tapia Director +52 818 399 9156 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia Managing Director +1-212-908-9137 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Pre-paid expenses and other deferred assets were classified as intangibles and deducted from Fitch Core Capital to reflect its low absorption capacity. Fitch has made adjustments to the Risk Weighted Assets following its criteria and consolidated the bank's RWAs with those of its subsidiaries with credit operations. Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001