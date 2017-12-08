Fitch Affirms Byblos Bank S.A.L. at 'B-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Byblos Bank S.A.L.'s (BYB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'b-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. BYB's ratings remain constrained by the sovereign rating (B-/Stable), and the Outlook on the bank's Long-Term IDRs mirrors that on the sovereign. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS BYB's Long-Term IDRs are driven by its intrinsic creditworthiness, as expressed by its VR. The ratings are capped by the sovereign rating. This is due to the bank's substantial combined exposure to the sovereign and Banque du Liban (BDL), the central bank of Lebanon, and the difficult operating environment. Lebanon's economic growth outlook remains modest. VR BYB has a strong domestic franchise, underpinned by good distribution capabilities and a strong brand that supports revenue generation and deposit collection. It is the third-largest domestic bank in Lebanon, with a market share of about 10% by assets. The bank has been reducing its international presence due to political and security tensions in some markets, notably Sudan and Syria. BYB has competent and stable management, with a strong experience in the banking industry. It has demonstrated its ability to implement strategy. The bank's strategic objectives are well-articulated and have been consistent, and its corporate governance appears effective. BYB's balance sheet is well-balanced between liquid and non-liquid assets. However, BYB's substantial exposure to the Lebanese sovereign and BDL (about 60% of total assets and 9.4x Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-1H17) is a main source of risk and caps the bank's ratings. Fitch believes that this is unavoidable due to a lack of domestic lending opportunities and does not expect any significant changes in the medium term. Underwriting standards for loans are prudent, with acceptable diversification by economic sector and single obligor. Loan growth has been sustainable, supported by internal capital generation, but we believe could be more opportunistic, in particular if operating conditions improve in Syria or Iraq. The bank has limited market risk. BYB's loan book is resilient, with a stable impaired loan ratio (4.7% at end-1H17) that compares well with similarly rated peers. Problem loan generation is very low. The bank's loan loss reserve coverage remains adequate although it declined in 2016. Fitch's assessment incorporates the additional collective provisions required by BDL (registered as liabilities-other provisions, hence not captured in the reserve coverage ratio). This follows exceptional gains realised from BDL's financial engineering operation in 2016. BYB's profitability is structurally low compared with similarly rated peers (annualised operating profit/risk weighted assets ratio was 1.4% in 1H17), mainly because its balance sheet is largely made up of low-yielding liquid assets, but also due to high domestic competition and the downsizing of more profitable international operations. The bank has adequate cost-efficiency and low impairment charges. Exceptional gains from one-off transactions with BDL supported profitability in 2016, but these are non-distributable. BYB's capital (FCC was 11.6% at end-1H17) and tangible leverage (6.3%) ratios compare unfavourably with similarly rated peers. Fitch's assessment considers the bank's substantial exposure to the Lebanese sovereign and BDL. The dividend pay-out ratio has remained fairly high, with a four-year average of 65%. One-off transactions with BDL in 2016 strengthened the balance sheet, but Fitch expects capital ratios to remain weak. BYB's balance sheet is very liquid, with a low loans/deposits ratio (31% at end-1H17). The large cash placements with BDL and Lebanese sovereign/BDL securities underpin the bank's liquidity flexibility. The bank benefits from a strong domestic deposit franchise. Deposits have been historically stable and well diversified (the top 20 depositors represented about 5% of customer deposits at end-1H17, which is much lower than regional banks), mitigating liquidity maturity mismatches. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Fitch believes the Lebanese authorities would have a high propensity to support BYB if necessary, in view of its systemic importance to the banking sector and to the economy as a whole. However, given the low sovereign rating, the sovereign's ability to provide support, although possible, cannot be relied on. The Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'CCC' indicates the potential difficulty the authorities might have if system-wide support for the banking sector, including BYB, was required. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND VR BYB's ratings will be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded. A prolonged weakening of the operating environment leading to a material decrease in depositor confidence, or a significant deterioration in asset quality reducing the bank's capital base could also lead to a downgrade. A sovereign upgrade or a very significant reduction in Lebanese sovereign debt or BDL exposure relative to capital could lead to an upgrade of BYB's ratings. Fitch views the latter as unlikely in the short to medium term, given the vital role BYB plays in financing the sovereign. SUPPORT RATING AND SRF The Support Rating and SRF are primarily sensitive to any change in the sovereign's ratings, as they are closely correlated to the sovereign's ability to provide support. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Stable Outlook Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'CCC' Contact: Primary Analyst Bjorn Norrman Senior Director +44 20 3530 1330 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Gilbert Hobeika Associate Director +44 20 3530 1004 Committee Chairperson Janine Dow Senior Director +44 20 3530 1464 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001