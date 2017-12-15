Fitch Affirms Centre-Val-de-Loire at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the French Region of Centre-Val-de-Loire's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Stable Outlook. The region's Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. Fitch has also affirmed the region's short-term EUR160 million NeuCP programme at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect the region's track record of strong budgetary performance, high debt, prudent management and a favourable socio-economic profile. Fitch also takes into account the expected weakening of the region's fiscal performance which should, however, remain consistent with the current ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fiscal Performance (Strength/Negative) Fitch expects the region's operating performance to remain sound in the medium term, with an operating balance averaging 17% of operating revenue (18% estimated for 2017). Its operating balance is expected to weaken from 2018 onwards, due to a EUR16 million state transfer being withheld next year and to the transfer of the management of intercity trains to the region from the state and whose operating deficit will only be partially offset by a dedicated state transfer. Tax revenue is, however, expected to be boosted by regions being attributed a share of the value added tax by the Budget Law 2018. As of 2018, 45% of the region's operating revenue will be directly linked to GDP growth (value added tax and corporate value added tax), as compared with only 16% in 2016. National nominal GDP is expected to grow on average 2.5% per year in 2018-2020. Centre Val-de-Loire's flexibility on operating revenue is limited to the vehicle registration tax, which represents less than 10% of operating revenue in 2017. The region retains some leeway in expenditure through greater spending restraint and a trade-off between different budget spending items. We expect spending control to at least partially offset the growth of spending in rigid items (train services, professional training). Fitch expects Centre-Val-de-Loire's capex to reach on average EUR360 million a year (26% of total expenditure) in 2017-2020 (including pass-through EU funds and intercity trains capex fully funded by the state), due to the region's commitment to maintain and improve public services. We expect self-financing (before debt repayment) to average 88% in 2017-2020 (2016: 86%), leading to a steady increase in debt. Debt, Liabilities and Liquidity (Neutral/Stable) The region's long-term direct risk (including two financial leases) is expected to reach EUR974 million at end-2017, representing 91% of current revenue or 5.5 years of current balance. We expect direct risk to grow over the medium term towards EUR1.1 billion, or 7.1 years of current balance. We expect debt service coverage by operating balance to weaken slightly but to remain sound on average at 45% until 2020, versus 39% in 2016. Liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows and the regular use of the region's EUR160 million NeuCP programme. Additionally, the programme has a back-up facility consisting of committed bank lines for a total of EUR160 million, providing a sound financial safeguard. Economy (Strength/Stable) The region of Centre-Val de Loire is a large territory (6% of the French metropolitan territory) characterised by low density (66 inhabitants per square km versus a national average of 104). Its 2.6 million inhabitants are distributed across several dynamic economic centres rather than concentrated in its capital, Orleans (110,000 inhabitants). With an estimated EUR70 billion GDP Centre-Val-de-Loire's socio-economic profile is balanced (4% of French population, 3% of French GDP), despite the region's small size compared with other French regions. This is due to the region's resilient local industry (cosmetics and pharmaceuticals) and robust agricultural and tourism sectors. The region's socio-economic indicators are comparable with the national average. The region's unemployment rate was 8.9% at end-2Q17, below France's 9.2%. Management and Administration (Strength/Stable) Centre-Val de Loire, along with the Region of Bretagne, is the only French region that has not merged with another region and whose political majority has not shifted during the 2015 elections. They therefore benefit from political and administrative stability. Centre-Val de Loire also benefits from sophisticated financial management with multi-year planning, specific budget targets and a track record of reliable budgetary forecasts. Institutional Framework (Neutral/Stable) The solvency of French subnationals is underpinned by the quality of their financial and administrative framework, which makes debt servicing one of their highest spending priorities. French regions' fiscal autonomy is lower than that of departments and municipalities as their rate-setting power is limited to the vehicle registration certificates (9% of their expected current revenue in 2017; 9% in Centre-Val de Loire). On the expenditure side, Fitch believes that unlike departments, the regions have autonomy in the implementation of public policies as most of their expertise is in areas that are not decided at the state level. RATING SENSITIVITIES A sharper-than-expected deterioration in Centre-Val de Loire's budgetary performance or a faster-than-expected increase in debt, leading to direct risk of eight years (2016: 5.4) or more on a sustained basis, could lead to a downgrade. Positive rating action may result from an upgrade of the French sovereign rating (AA/Stable/F1+), provided that the region's direct risk payback is below four years and direct debt-to-current revenue below 70% (2016: 82%). Contact: Primary Analyst Nicolas Miloikovitch Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 89 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Pierre Charpentier Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 45 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO’s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.