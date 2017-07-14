Fitch Affirms Croatia at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Croatia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Croatia's senior unsecured long-term foreign- and local-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB'. The Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'B'. The issue ratings on the senior unsecured short-term bonds have also been affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Croatia's 'BB' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers: The Croatian economy is benefiting from favourable cyclical conditions. Strengthening growth in regional trading partners, favourable wage and employment dynamics, robust tourism receipts and improved absorption of EU funds, resulted in real GDP growth rising to 3% in 2016 (the fastest since 2007), and are likely to support performance in 2017. However, economic performance will be affected by the restructuring of the country's largest private company, Agrokor. Agrokor was placed into state administration in April and had debt of around 12% of GDP at end-1Q17. Fitch expects the Agrokor fallout will extend to the company's suppliers and banks and that it will impact employment, investment and credit growth, and cause real GDP growth to slow to 2.6% in 2017 in the event of an orderly restructuring. A further slowdown is projected for 2018. Potential growth remains weak relative to peers, at 1%-2%, due to adverse demographics, structural rigidities, on-going external deleveraging and low investment during the 2009-2014 recession. Growth volatility is higher than 'BB' peers, as is unemployment, which was 13.1% at end-2016. Public finances have improved, leading to the lifting of the Excessive Deficit Procedure by the EU in June. After a sharp narrowing in the budget deficit in 2016 to 0.8% of GDP, the deficit is forecast to widen to an estimated 1.4% of GDP in 2017 as revenues are affected by recent tax reform and the 2016 spending freeze ends. Fitch anticipates moderate deficits to 2019 as the authorities stick to their medium-term target of a structural deficit of 1.75% of GDP in line with the EU Growth and Stability Pact, commensurate with a primary surplus. Primary surpluses will keep debt/GDP on a downward trend. Nonetheless, at a forecast 82.5% of GDP at end-2017 it will remain well above the 'BB' median of 49.5%. Materialisation of contingent liabilities, including from arrears in the healthcare sector or adverse litigations, poses a risk, as do exchange rate fluctuations, given that 76.5% of public debt was foreign-currency denominated at end-2016. Refinancing needs are high, exceeding 15% of GDP in 2017. Net external debt is high, at a projected 32.4% of GDP at end-2017, compared with a 'BB' median of 19.3% of GDP, and the external debt service ratio is nearly 3x the peer median. Risks are mitigated by the strength of the peg to the euro, supported by strong reserves. Fitch projects a decline of external indebtedness over the forecast horizon as robust tourism revenues support continued current account surpluses. The banking sector's strong capitalisation (the capital adequacy ratio was 22.5% at-end 2016), high liquidity and net external creditor position will help absorb spillover effects from Agrokor. However, the restructuring will likely put an end to the recent downward trend in NPLs and could reverse the uptick in new lending after years of domestic deleveraging. Fitch expects monetary policy to be accommodative as inflation remains moderate (1.1% yoy at May 2017), which could help stimulate credit. There is uncertainty over the longevity of the current ruling coalition. Following the fall of a coalition government in April, the dominant party of the coalition, the HDZ, avoided early legislative elections by forming a new coalition with the centrist HNS in June. However, the coalition's majority is only two and tensions could arise on some key legislative bills. Fitch's baseline scenario is that of economic policy continuity, but the fragility of the government and the risk of early elections may slow down the pace of structural reforms. Croatia's structural features compare very favourably with 'BB' medians. GDP per capita is more than twice the median; governance indicators, human development index and doing business indicators are also stronger than peers, reflecting the membership in the EU. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Croatia a score equivalent to a rating of 'BBB' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Macro: -1 notch to reflect weak growth potential and potential spillovers from the Agrokor restructuring on the economy and the banking sector - Public Finances: -1 notch, to reflect non linearity of public debt at high levels not captured in the SRM and the high related refinancing needs - External Finances: -1 notch, to reflect the high net external debt (which is not captured in the SRM) Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger positive rating action are: - Continued reduction in net external debt - Continued fiscal consolidation ensuring a material and sustained reduction in the public debt ratio - Strengthening of growth prospects and competitiveness, including through the implementation of structural reforms The main factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger negative rating action are: - Deterioration in growth prospects - A reversal of fiscal consolidation leading to unfavourable public debt dynamics KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that world growth will reach 2.9% in 2017 and 3.1% in 2018, and that the eurozone will grow by 2% in 2017 and 1.8% in 2018. Fitch expects Croatia's track record of monetary and exchange rate policy stability to continue, minimising the risk of household, corporate and government balance sheets, all of which are heavily euroised. Contact: Primary Analyst Paul Gamble Senior Director +44 20 3530 1623 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Kit Ling Yeung Associate Director +44 20 3530 1527 Committee Chairperson James McCormack Managing Director +44 20 3530 1286 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001