Fitch Affirms El Salvador's 'CCC' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed El Salvador's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'CCC'. The issue ratings on El Salvador's senior unsecured bonds are also affirmed at 'CCC'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'B-' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR at 'C'. KEY RATING DRIVERS El Salvador's 'CCC' Long-Term ratings reflect Fitch's assessment that political polarization complicating the sovereign's ability to meet its financing gap for 2017-2018, continues, highlighting the risk for default. The government has defaulted on Certificados de Inversion Previsionales (CIPs, debt issued to the local pension funds under domestic law) due in April 2017. Although the government cured the default in early May and made the principal and interest payment on the CIPs due in July, payments of over $80 million are due in October, which could again test the government's ability to reallocate resources from the budget. It has already done so twice in 2017 and budget flexibility is limited. The government issued USD601 million in Eurobonds in February, which is less than half of its estimated USD1.3 billion in financing needs for 2017. The government could continue to build the stock of Letes (short-term instruments) during the year, increase arrears and make ad hoc adjustments to spending. However, this does not sustainably reduce the risks around meeting its financing needs in a credible manner. Local sources of financing are limited. The banking system (the primary buyer of Letes) is reluctant to increase its exposure to the government given the default on local debt in April and the private pension system is nearing the 45% legal limit on exposure to the CIPs. A two-thirds majority in congress is needed to secure approval for long-term borrowing, which has not proven possible given strong resistance from the main opposition party, Arena, which has linked its approval for issuance to a commitment to reduce the fiscal deficit. Upcoming congressional elections in March 2018 followed by presidential elections in February 2019 further complicate the likelihood of political agreement. El Salvador's ratings reflect the sovereign's severe financing constraints and lack of progress on reforms to arrest the deterioration of public finances as a result of extreme political polarization and gridlock. Fitch expects continued fiscal deficits of near 3% of GDP and low growth of around 2.3% to keep the general government debt on an upward trajectory in 2018-19 from an estimated 62.7% of GDP in 2017. The Congress is debating reform to the pension system, which has been a key source of fiscal pressure, representing nearly 2/3 of the fiscal deficit and 1/3 of the entire government debt burden. El Salvador's macroeconomic stability supported by dollarization and its relatively sound banking system are relative credit strengths. El Salvador has higher per capita income, social development and governance indicators relative to peers. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns El Salvador a score equivalent to a rating of 'B' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Reflecting Fitch's view that El Salvador faces a challenging financing gap with diminished sources of available financing, Fitch's sovereign rating committee decided to maintain the Long-Term FC IDR at 'CCC'. In these circumstances, our criteria do not require a reconciliation of the SRM output and the rating assigned using our QO. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centered averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action are: --Failure to reduce the government's financing needs and/or continued inability to secure financing options; --Signs of weakening willingness to service debt due to failure to reallocate budget spending or break the political impasse regarding financing. Future developments that could, individually or collectively, result in a positive rating action include: --An easing of political tensions that improves financing flexibility; --Fiscal adjustment (including a possible IMF agreement) that improves prospects for debt stabilization. KEY ASSUMPTIONS --The agency assumes that U.S economic growth continues to support El Salvador's economic growth and external balance of payments. 