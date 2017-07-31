Fitch Affirms Majid Al Futtaim LLC at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UAE based Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC's (MAF) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed MAF's Short-Term IDR at 'F3'. MAF Global Securities Limited's global medium-term note (GMTN) programme and MAF Sukuk Ltd have also been affirmed at 'BBB'. Fitch has affirmed MAF Global Securities Limited's hybrid security rating at 'BB+. The affirmation reflects MAF's strong financial performance resulting from improved results across all operating divisions (Property, Retail and Ventures) and our expectation of solid future performance led by the stable, defensive rental income generation from the property division. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations of the group's ability to maintain relatively stable credit metrics despite the significant level of growth and expansion capital expenditure over the forecast period. The rating is driven by MAF's property division with its high levels of occupation and resilient rental income generating the majority of the group's profitability and cash flows. The Retail division, and to a lesser extent ventures division, due to its smaller size, provide both geographic and service diversification for MAF which has a positive impact on the rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong 2016 Performance: MAF continued to deliver strong revenue growth of 9.4% to AED29.9 billion in 2016 and Fitch forecasts low single-digit growth in 2017, followed by low double-digit growth thereafter. 2016 performance was largely driven by Majid Al Futtaim Properties (MAFP) rent increases achieved on lease renewals, the full-year impact of the expansion of Mall of the Emirates and Me'aisem, together with Majid Al Futtaim Retail's (MAFR) strong new stores roll-out. EBITDA margins remained stable at 14% in 2016 and are expected to range between 13%-14% for the forecast period despite weak macro environment for MAFP's hotels and MAFR. Under Fitch's rating case, we expect MAF's recurring EBITDA (rental derived EBITDA from the property arm Majid Al Futtaim Properties or MAFP) interest cover to remain healthy in the range of 3x-4x over the forecast period and its loan-to-value metrics (derived from MAFP) to remain below 50% for the same period. Properties Supported by Defensive Rental Income: MAFP remains the key driver of the group and our rating with MAFP's EBITDA of AED2.9 billion (2015: AED2.6 billion) contributing 68% of MAF's consolidated EBITDA of AED4.2 billion. We expect MAFP to continue to drive good EBITDA growth through investment in new assets such as the Mall of Egypt which opened in 1Q17. The group maintained shopping mall occupancy at 98% and strong lease renewals at increased rates in 2016. MAFP also benefited from the annualised impact from the Mall of the Emirates expansion, the finalised expansion of some smaller assets, and new assets becoming operational (eg Shindaga). Hotels remain difficult with an 8% decline in revenue per available room (RevPar) although occupancy was slightly increased. Retail Strengthens Regional Presence: MAFR's Carrefour franchise continues to build on its regional strength with the establishment of 10 new hypermarkets and 10 supermarkets in 2016, driving an 8% increase in revenues to AED23.9 billion (2015: AED22.1 billion) and EBITDA of AED1.2 billion. Fitch believes that the consolidated MAF group business profile benefits from MAFR's service and geographic diversification (further evidenced by its establishment of new operations in Kenya and Khazakhstan), as long as associated debt and lease expenses do not increase beyond Fitch's expectations. MAFR's growth will be supported by the Geant acquisition, which partially financed by Hybrid instrument fundraising, which will strengthen MAFR's footprint in the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain with nearly 29 more stores, to be rebranded as Carrefour outlets. We do not foresee major capex implications from the rebranding and alignment of the stores with the organisation. Extensive Capex Plans: Capex for 2016 stood at AED3.7 billion, mainly made up of land acquisitions and further construction costs for two malls. Fitch expects capex-to-sales to remain within the range of 15% to 16% for 2017 and 2018, on the back of further land bank opportunities and the roll-out of new shopping malls in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh. Conservative Debt Structure with Stable Metrics: The group's strategy is to further establish its existing leading regional positions while also pursuing largely capex-driven growth in new regions to achieve MAF's diversification aims. Consequently, Fitch expects the group to continue funding its expansion through free cash flow (FCF) and additional borrowings. However, we expect leverage and coverage metrics to remain well within our sensitivities as the group benefits from the investments delivering profitability growth. MAF utilises a diverse range of funding including bank debt, bonds, sukuk and hybrids with a smooth debt maturity profile with no significant maturities until 2019. The average debt maturity of just over five years as of 2016, provides a stable financing structure, although this is slightly below its average lease life of seven years. Secured debt as a percentage of gross debt remains fairly stable at 13% (2015: 14%) as the group has increased its use of Egyptian project finance facilities, and has benefited from the depreciation of the Egyptian pound. DERIVATION SUMMARY Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC is one of the leading retailers and mall operators in the Middle East with strong cash-flow generation from the United Arab Emirates. The group's rating is support by a portfolio of flagship assets with a long-term retail lease profile and high tenant retention ratio. Its financial profile compares to European property/real estate players such as Unibail (A/Stable) and Segro (BBB+/Stable), yet asset and geographical concentration remain high. Majid Al Futtaim has good access to capital and has a diversified well-spread debt maturity profile, supported by a healthy liquidity position. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for MAF include: - continued revenue growth at the group level with stable EBITDA margins for the forecast period; - vacancy rates for comparable shopping malls to remain low; - ample headroom under committed available revolvers; - stable dividend policy. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - MAFP recurring income EBITDA interest cover sustained above 3.0x and MAFP derived-loan-to-value below 40%; - meaningful geographical diversification and/or reduced asset concentration; Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - significant downturn in the markets in which MAF operates and higher than expected capex, leading to material falls in MAFP's recurring income EBITDA interest cover below 1.5x over a sustained period. LIQUIDITY Diversified Debt Structure and Satisfactory Liquidity: Capital Market issuance reached 73% of total drawn debt as of 2016 compared to 65% in 2015, maintaining a debt maturity profile of 5.3 years. In 1Q17 MAF issued its second hybrid which was a USD500 million non-call 5.5 years issue, which qualified for 50% equity credit under Fitch's hybrid methodology. MAF has issued another USD300 million bond maturing in 2024 in July 2016 and redeemed a USD400 million sukuk in 2017. The sukuk documentation, structure, terms and conditions were reviewed and there has been no change since the last update in June 2017. Overall, the average cost of debt remained stable for the group. Liquidity remains healthy with an available cash position of AED1.4 billion as of 1H17 coupled with sufficient headroom under the committed undrawn facilities at corporate level of AED6.8 billion in 1H17, with extended maturities beyond 2020. Contact: Principal Analyst Samer Haydar Associate Director +971 4 424 1240 Supervisory Analyst Richard Barrow Director +44 20 3530 1256 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Paul Lund Senior Director +44 20 3530 1244 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor must be disclosed (in bullet points). Analysts should refer to the relevant section of the Data Control Form and discuss and agree the proposed disclosure at the rating committee. This disclosure should appear after the analyst contact information. Media Relations: Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1010, Email: adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Non-Financial Corporates Hybrids Treatment and Notching Criteria (pub. 27 Apr 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001