Fitch Affirms McDonald's at 'BBB'/'F2'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of McDonald's Corporation (McDonald's) at 'BBB/F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. At Sept. 30, 2017, McDonald's had $28.6 billion of debt. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. McDonald's ratings balance its shareholder-friendly financial strategy with its substantial cash flow, significant scale, improved comparable sales (comps), and Fitch's view that the company will maintain total adjusted debt/EBITDAR in the mid-to-high 3.0x range while generating FCF of about $1 billion or more annually. McDonald's is the world's largest restaurant chain based on over $90 billion of systemwide sales generating positive comps during 16 of the past 20 years. During 2017-2019, McDonald's plans to use FCF, proceeds from refranchising and debt to return $22 billion-$24 billion of cash to shareholders. McDonald's returned $30 billion to shareholders during the three years ended 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS Broad-based Comp Improvement: McDonald's global comps are up 5.6% for the nine-month period ended Sept. 30, 2017, after rising 3.8% in 2016, and 1.6% in 2015 with all segments contributing. Comps in the U.S., McDonald's largest market, are up 3.3% for the latest nine-months, after rising 1.7% in 2016, and 0.5% in 2015. Growth is due to higher average check and improved guest counts. Average check is benefiting from price increases and positive mix as McDonald's strategically manages U.S. pricing relative to the "food away from home" consumer price index and sells more premium-priced products like Signature Crafted sandwiches and Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Tenders. Global guest counts are up 2.1% for the nine-months, after being relatively flat to down for four consecutive years. Fitch projects global comps will be approximately 5% in 2017 and 3% thereafter with the U.S. performing at the high end of Fitch's 2%-3% 2018 comp forecast for the U.S. restaurant industry. Of McDonald's four business segments, each contributed to 2016 revenue and operating income as follows: the U.S. (34%, 49%), International Lead Markets (29%, 37%), High Growth Markets (25%, 14%), and Foundational Markets & Corporate (12%, 1%). Sales trends are being supported by a more effective streamlined menu strategy, which includes premium items such as Signature Crafted sandwiches and value offerings like McPick 2, and the company's Velocity Growth Plan. The plan involves the system's Experience of the Future (EOF) restaurant modernization initiative and enhanced convenience provided by increased digital capabilities and delivery, which Fitch believes will improve McDonald's brand image by helping the chain remain relevant with consumers. Fitch expects McDonald's plan to offer mobile order-and-pay with curbside pickup in all U.S. restaurants by the end of 2017 and the roll-out of fresh beef quarter- pound burgers and a national $1, $2, $3 value platform in the U.S. during the first half of 2018 (1H18) to support near-term growth. Stabilizing U.S. Market Share: The U.S. is McDonald's largest market, representing 34% of its $24.6 billion of corporate revenue, 49% of its $7.7 billion of reported operating income, and 38% of its 36,899 systemwide units in 2016. McDonald's guest counts in the U.S. declined 2%-4% annually from 2013-2015 but trends began to recover in 2016 and reversed in 2017 with two consecutive quarters of positive guest-count growth. Moreover, for the past three quarters, McDonald's has reported a favorable comp sales gap of approximately 2%-4% relative to quick-service sandwich competitors. Fitch believes McDonald's scale in the U.S. and consumers' desire for convenience could help limit further wholesale share losses.. However, Fitch attributes the recent improvement in the company's share trends to initiatives McDonald's has taken since the fall of 2015. These initiatives include the launch of all-day breakfast, menu strategies that focus on core equities such as the limited time offering of a Grand Mac and Mac Jr. sandwich, remodelling associated with the company's EOF initiative, and a renewed focus on value. Shareholder-Friendly Financial Strategy: McDonald's plans to return $22 billion-$24 billion of cash to shareholders from 2017-2019, after returning $30 billion from 2014-2016. Fitch projects McDonald's will generate nearly $15 billion of FCF before dividends, receive over $3 billion of proceeds from refranchising, and incur up to $6 billion of incremental debt from 2017-2019 to fund its cash return target, assuming annual EBITDA of approximately $10 billion-$10.5 billion. Total debt is projected to increase to around $32 billion by the end of 2019, after rising to $28.6 at Sept. 30, 2017 from $15 billion at the end of 2014. Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR is projected to approximate 3.7x-3.8x through 2019. Strategic Franchising Initiative: Following the sale of an 80% majority stake in its China and Hong Kong markets on July 31, 2017, McDonald's completed its goal of refranchising 4,000 company-owned restaurants a full year ahead of plan. At Sept. 30, 2017, 91% of McDonald's 36,976 stores were franchised, versus the company's historical franchise/company-owned mix of 80%/20%. McDonald's intends to continue optimizing its ownership mix with the goal of moving to 95% franchised longer term. Fitch expects high-margin franchise royalty and contractual rent payments to represent more than 50% of McDonald's revenue by 2018, up from 34% at the end of 2014. Moreover, assuming franchise margin and company-operated margin stay near 3Q17 levels of 83% and 19%, respectively, franchising could comprise more than 80% of McDonald's restaurant margin dollars (before selling, general and administrative expenses) and cash flow by 2019. EBIT Growth Despite Refranchising: The net operating income impact of refranchising is typically negative because companies swap a higher base of operating income from managing restaurants for a lower but more stable base of sales-based royalties and contractual rent payments. However, given strong comps and meaningful cost reductions, McDonald's consolidated operating income excluding the impact of currency rose 10% during the nine months, after increasing 11% in 2016. The company is on track with its original goal of reducing general and administrative (G&A) expenses by $500 million by the end of 2018 and expects to generate an additional 5%-10% or $100 million-$300 million reduction by 2019. DERIVATION SUMMARY McDonald's 'BBB'/'F2' ratings balance its shareholder-friendly financial strategy with its substantial cash flow, significant scale and Fitch's view that total adjusted debt/EBITDAR will stay in the mid-to-high 3.0x range and FCF at about $1 billion or more annually. The company's rating is lower than that of Starbucks Corp. (A-/F2), the global leader in coffee, which is expected to maintain total adjusted debt/EBITDAR in the mid-2.0x range over the intermediate term. Starbucks is smaller than McDonald's in terms of systemwide sales and store count but also generates more than $1 billion of FCF annually. Starbucks mix of company-operated-to-licensed stores is roughly 50/50 with license partners being prominent retailers,, unlike traditional restaurant competitors such as McDonald's which plans to move toward 95% franchised over the longer term. Quick-service competitor YUM! Brands, Inc., for which Fitch provides a credit opinion, is larger than McDonald's in terms of units with over 44,000 locations across three brands including KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell which are 95% franchised. Restaurant Brands International, Inc., for which Fitch also has a credit opinion, is smaller than McDonald's with nearly 24,000 units that are 100% franchised across the Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen brands. Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR for YUM and Restaurant Brands has generally been in the 5x-6x range. Fitch anticipates that each of these chains can grow global comps in the 2%-3% range over time. McDonald's rating is in line with Darden Restaurants, Inc. (BBB/Stable), which has meaningfully lower lease-adjusted leverage in the mid-2.0x range due to McDonald's significantly larger scale, greater cash flow generation, and lack of exposure to the casual dining segment, which is more economically sensitive and in a secular decline. McDonald's ratings are also higher than Brinker International, Inc. (BB+/Negative) which has total adjusted debt/EBITDAR around 4.0x and operates in casual dining. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: -Revenue declines to about $20 billion by the end 2018 from roughly $27 billion at the end of 2014 due to refranchising and begins to grow at about 3%-4% thereafter; -Global comps of 5% in 2017 and 3% thereafter due to higher average check and flat to slightly positive guest counts (U.S. comps are expected to grow at least in line with the industry at 2%-3%); -Operating margin increases to the mid-40% range by 2019 from 32% in 2016 excluding non-cash stock option expense and before equity earnings from unconsolidated affiliates; -EBITDA approximates $10.1 billion in 2017 and $10.2 billion in 2018, increasing to about $10.6 billion in 2019 due to systemwide sales growth in the 3%-5% range and G&A cost reductions; -Total debt increases to about $32 billion by 2019 from $26.4 billion at the end of 2016; -Annual FCF approximates $1 billion in 2017 and rises above $2 billion by 2019 as EBITDA grows and capex declines from $1.7 billion in 2017 to $1.2 billion by 2020; -Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR approximates 3.7x-3.8x through 2019. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR sustained in the low-3x range; -Global comps consistently above the 2%-3% range along with the maintenance of market share in the U.S. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR near 4x due to material declines in operating income or higher than expected debt; -Negative global comps and loss of market share in the U.S. LIQUIDITY Ample Liquidity, Laddered Maturities: At Sept. 30, 2017, liquidity totalled $5.2 billion and consisted of $2.7 billion of cash and full availability on its $2.5 billion revolving credit facility that expires December 2019. McDonald's did not have any CP outstanding at Sept. 30, 2017. Significant upcoming maturities over the next three years are approximately $1.8 billion in 2018, $2 billion in 2019, excluding the $2.5 billion line of credit that expires in 2019, and $2.5 billion in 2020. Fitch expects maturities to be refinanced, as debt paydown is not anticipated. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed McDonald's ratings as follows: McDonald's Corporation - Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; - Bank credit facilities at 'BBB'; - Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'; - Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; - Commercial paper at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Senior Director +1 312-368-3195 70 W. 