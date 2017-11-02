Fitch Affirms National Bank of Bahrain at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Bank of Bahrain's (NBB) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with Negative Outlook, Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+' and Support Rating (SR) at '3'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The Negative Outlook mirrors that on the Bahraini sovereign (BB+). KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SR AND SRF NBB's IDRs are driven by the standalone strength of the bank as reflected by its VR. The IDRs are also underpinned by potential sovereign support as reflected by the bank's Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BB+'. NBB's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's expectation of a moderate probability of support from the Bahraini authorities, if required. Our view of support is based on the systemic importance of NBB as a major retail bank in Bahrain, and the Bahraini authorities' high propensity to support domestic commercial banks, albeit with a weakening ability to do so. NBB's main shareholder is the Bahraini state through the wholly owned Mumtalakat Holding Company; the Bahraini sovereign wealth fund (44.2%) and the Social Insurance Organisation (10.9%). The rest of the bank's share capital is widely held by the citizens of and entities incorporated in Bahrain. VR NBB's VR is capped by the operating environment in Bahrain, and more specifically by the Bahrain sovereign rating. NBB is a predominantly domestic bank with significant exposure to the sovereign and the domestic operating environment. The VR factors in the bank's reliance on a small and competitive domestic environment and concentrations in both loans and deposits, which although comparing well with GCC peers, still give rise to event risk. The bank has a solid domestic franchise with a well-entrenched retail and corporate banking franchise, but limited competitive advantage compared to more geographically diversified peers. The bank has an adequate management team, which is highly experienced in local banking. NBB's strategic objectives are well-articulated and consistent, but correlated with the domestic operating environment. NBB has adequate asset quality despite a high headline impaired loans ratio of 9% at end-1H17. This is inflated by one large impaired exposure since 2012, representing about 45% of total impaired loans. Reserve coverage was adequate at 51% at end-1H17 but weaker than peers' average. However, the bank holds adequate collateral against exposures that are not fully provided for. Similar to domestic and regional peers, the loan book is concentrated by single obligor with the 20 largest exposures representing 1.2x Fitch core capital (FCC) at end-1H17. NBB continues to demonstrate healthy profitability ratios with operating return on average total assets of 2.2% in 6M17, which compare well against peers' average. The bank repriced its loan book upwards in 2016, which helped lift its net interest income (NIM) to 2.7% in 6M17 . The deposits base also decreased slightly in 2016 due to the withdrawal of some government and government related entities (GREs) deposits given tightening liquidity, which reduced pressure on its margins. NBB is maintaining control of its cost base, with a cost-to-income ratio of 36% in 2016, which was lower than most peers' and is likely to remain around that level as we expect the bank's operating income to remain healthy. NBB has healthy capitalisation, reflecting both its strong capital base and low risk profile. The bank's average FCC ratio has been around 35% in the past four years (36% at end-1H17). However, capital ratios benefit from 0% risk weighting on Bahraini sovereign securities, which represent about half of the bank's balance sheet. The equity-to-assets ratio was lower at 14% at end-1H17 but still compares well with peers'. The total regulatory capital ratio was 36% at end-1H17, comfortably above the minimum regulatory capital requirements. NBB is mainly funded by customer deposits representing more than 80% of its non-equity funding. The deposit base is concentrated, which are mainly government and quasi government depositors. NBB's liquidity is comfortable. The loans-to-deposits ratio was only 52% at end-1H17, lower than peers' average as the bank's loan book represents only about a third of total assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDR, VR, SR AND SRF NBB's Long-Term IDR would only be downgraded if both the bank's VR and SRF are downgraded and revised downward respectively. A downgrade of the Bahraini sovereign by one notch would result in a downward revision of NBB's SRF by one notch, reflecting the weakening ability of the sovereign to support its domestic banks. Downside risk to NBB's VR may also arise from further deterioration in the domestic operating environment or asset quality. The rating actions are as follows: NBB: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Redmond Ramsdale Senior Director +44 20 3530 1836 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Zeinab Abdalla Associate Director +971 4 424 1210 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001