Fitch Affirms ORIX's Ratings at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based ORIX Corporation's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed the company's Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F2'. ORIX's senior unsecured debt has also been affirmed at 'A-'. ORIX is engaged in a wide range of businesses including leasing, banking, life insurance, asset management, principal investments, real estate, and environment and energy business segments. It also has an extensive domestic and global network, although the majority of assets and earnings are in Japan. KEY RATING DRIVERS ORIX's Long-Term IDR takes into account its modest leverage, sound liquidity position, and decent profitability, as well as its increased focus on risk management. The rating, however, also reflects the degree of complexity of its business as the company expands and shifts across sectors and geographies, as it heightens the challenges ORIX faces in management and governance. ORIX's business mix and/or opportunistic nature also give rise to profit volatility, which is embedded in the company's strategic investments. In Fitch's view, ORIX has maintained good financial fundamentals during the financial year ended 31 March 2017 (FYE17). The company's diversified business mix enabled it to weather the difficult conditions faced by Japan's financial institutions, including the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate monetary policy and volatile market moves. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that ORIX is unlikely to see any meaningful deterioration in its intrinsic profile in the foreseeable future, given a more stable domestic operating environment. ORIX's leverage had improved further improved to 1.7x by end-March 2017 from 1.9x at end-March 2016 and ORIX's management intends to maintain the current level of leverage in the medium term. Fitch expects the company to achieve this target due to its increased focus on asset-light businesses, which reduces its reliance on external funding. ORIX's profitability was stable, with ROA at 2.5% for FYE17 (FYE16: 2.3%), reflecting management maintaining a balance between profitability and financial soundness. Furthermore, its margins are likely to remain sufficient to provide a comfortable cushion against any increases in impairment losses. Fitch expects manageable dividend payouts and consistent capital generation to support the building of buffers against any future deterioration in the operating environment and/or increase in risks, including in ORIX's overseas business. ORIX's credit risk lies mainly in its corporate loan portfolio in the form of senior lending and non-recourse loans and in the form of finance leases. Due to its strategic focus on the middle-risk market, its ratio of non-performing loans (NPL) to total claims (2.0% at end-March 2017) remained high relative to major domestic banks, whose exposures are more diversified by sector and to a lesser extent geography. Nonetheless, ORIX's overall asset quality is sound and its NPL ratio has declined continuously since FYE11. Fitch expects this trend to continue, supported by a stable domestic operating environment, and the company's active management of its asset quality through sales and disposals, as well as further diversification of its exposure in terms of borrowers, business sectors, investments and size. ORIX's liquidity is stable and adequate even though reliance on wholesale funding may lead to less flexibility relative to the banking sector in an extremely stressed financial market environment. Its internal liquidity sources (cash and cash equivalents, liquid securities and operating cash flow) are nearly 1.9x the company's debt maturing within one year - or 2.3x when adding in unused commitment lines; ORIX has firm relationships with and credit lines from domestic financial institutions. The company has been lengthening its debt maturities over the past few years to further stabilise funding. The senior unsecured debt is rated at the same level as the Long-Term IDR in accordance with Fitch's criteria. RATING SENSITIVITIES ORIX's IDRs would be affected by substantial changes in its business profile, especially how it relates to risk appetite and the policies it adopts to manage risk, including capital, leverage and liquidity positions. Any change in the company's Long-Term IDR would have a similar effect on its senior unsecured debt. An upgrade of ORIX's IDRs is challenging given uncertainty in the operating environment and the company's structural complexity; ORIX is known to invest in businesses that have experienced adverse conditions but have scope for improvement. The IDRs may be positively affected if ORIX substantially simplifies its structure and reduces such risks while maintaining stable and solid profitability, although this scenario is unlikely given the company's business model. A downgrade of ORIX's IDRs would be considered if the company's risk appetite increases, eg large-sized acquisitions that could lead to higher capital usage and/or re-leveraging. Furthermore, an increased risk appetite hampering risk controls, and a substantial deterioration in the company's liquidity position due to internal or external factors, such as large cash usages or rapid deterioration in the funding market, could exert pressure on ORIX's IDRs. Contact: Primary Analyst Naoki Morimura Director +81 3 3288 2686 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083 Secondary Analyst Kaori Nishizawa Director +81 3 3288 2783 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 