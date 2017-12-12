Fitch Affirms Phoenix at 'BB'/Positive; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based pharmaceuticals wholesaler Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co KG's (Phoenix)'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with Positive Outlook and withdrawn the rating. Concurrently, Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the 'BB' instrument ratings on the bonds issued by its Dutch finance company, Phoenix PIB Dutch Finance. B.V. Fitch has withdrawn Phoenix's ratings for commercial reasons. The agency reserves the right at its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Phoenix. The rating reflects Phoenix's leading market position in selected European pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution markets, supported by a growing presence in the higher-margin pharmaceutical retail channel, as well as structurally weak profitability. The rating is also underpinned by satisfactory cash conversion, offering deleveraging ability from the currently elevated leverage metrics due to recent acquisitions. This feature coupled with the generally more mature and diversified business model, is reflected in the Positive Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS Leverage Peak, Deleveraging Expected: Fitch views Phoenix's financial risk profile as temporarily elevated, following the 2016 Mediq acquisition. We, however, project a steady deleveraging profile from the post-acquisition peak of funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage of 4.6x in the financial year to January 2017 towards 3.0x in FY20, assuming only bolt-on acquisitions of up to EUR50 million p.a. and no introduction of dividends. We project FFO fixed charge cover to stabilise just above 3.0x in the same period. Improving Business Risk, Deleveraging Supports Outlook: The Positive Outlook is a reflection of a more diversified and maturing business model with exposure to wholesale and retail channels, as well as a variety of European developed and emerging markets shielding it from isolated regulatory and competitive risks. We believe that improving business risk will translate into higher EBITDAR margins, which we expect to trend towards 3.0x (from 2.0x in FY17), leading to free cash flow (FCF) margins above 1% and FCF/EBITDAR conversion stabilising above 40%. This in return offers deleveraging ability and underpins the expected improvement of Phoenix's financial risk profile. Structurally Weak Profitability in Wholesale: Phoenix, as with wholesale sector peers and despite operating in an oligopolistic industry structure, is subject to structurally limited profitability compared with pharmaceuticals manufacturers, reflecting intense competitive and regulatory pressures. Given the small contribution of wholesale to the value chain (4% of the total price of a pharma product is attributable to W&D) the scope is limited for margin expansion in the industry. Continued Expansion in Retail Markets: Fitch expects further investments to diversify into retail channels (subject to a supportive regulatory environment) offering integration with retail channels and geographical diversification. Following a period of sizeable acquisitions (Mediq in the Netherlands and Sunpharma in the Czech Republic and Slovakia most recently), we expect further acquisition of retail channels to be more opportunistic and bolt-on in nature as emerging European economies liberalise. The Fitch rating case factors in EUR50 million additional bolt-on acquisitions per year. Average Recovery Prospects for Bondholders: Fitch rates Phoenix's bonds and pari passu bank debt at the same level as the IDR, reflecting only limited subordination from the group's prior-ranking on-balance sheet constituting of ABS, factoring lines and Italian credit lines. Accordingly prior-ranking debt relative to EBITDA is expected to remain comfortably below the 2.0x-2.5x threshold that Fitch typically applies in its recovery analysis to assess subordination issues for unsecured bondholders. DERIVATION SUMMARY The pharmaceutical wholesale sector is characterised by an oligopolistic industry structure with structurally limited profitability compared with pharma manufacturers, reflecting intense competitive and regulatory pressures. Given the low margin nature of the industry, relative size and integration with retail channels become critical success factors as they enable the company to benefit from economies of scale across the value chain. The landscape of pharmaceutical wholesalers has changed in recent years in Europe as some countries, such as Germany, have become increasingly competitive. Pan-European players have in various degrees strong geographical diversification, which strengthens their position with pharmaceutical manufacturers and leaves them less vulnerable to single healthcare policy changes. Effective relationships with retailers as well as manufacturers are key elements for the business. In addition, the sector is now also subject to potential technological disruption with the rumoured entry of Amazon in the sector, although initially only in the US. Out of the five Fitch-rated pharma wholesalers, Phoenix is the lowest rated at 'BB'. This is due to its smaller size relative to AmeriSource-Bergen Corp. (A-/Stable), Cardinal Health, Inc. (BBB+/Negative) and McKesson Corp. (BBB+/Stable). These companies display also stronger credit metrics than Phoenix. We view the European and US markets differently as the risks related to drug pricing and reimbursement is greater for drug wholesalers in Europe than in the U.S. Recently downgraded Owens & Minor, Inc. (BB+/Negative) is smaller than Phoenix but with an increasingly converging financial profile following a series of debt-funded acquisitions. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's Key Assumptions within Our Rating Case for the Issuer: -Satisfactory sales growth with close to 2% CAGR over the four-year rating horizon to 2021; -Sales contribution from wholesale operations to remain above 80% during the period; -EBITDAR margin trending towards 3% (from 2.1% expected in FY18); -Moderate working capital outflows assumed after FY17; continued focus on working capital management using factoring and ABS instruments; -Limited capital intensity of the business with capex at 0.5%-1% of sales; -FCF margin above 1%; strong cash conversion rate with FCF-to-EBITDAR expected to trend towards and above 40% in FY20-21; -Fitch assumes annual bolt-on acquisitions of EUR50 million p.a.; larger, more strategic transactions are viewed as event risk; and -No dividend distributions over the four-year rating horizon. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable. LIQUIDITY Satisfactory Liquidity: Fitch views Phoenix's liquidity as satisfactory with EUR1.4 billion of liquidity headroom across the group's committed banking facilities for 1H17-2018. Core liquidity is provided by a EUR1.25 billion syndicated revolving credit facility maturing in 2022 as well as significantly working capital facilities (ABS and factoring facilities of EUR831 million). FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co KG -Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Positive; rating withdrawn Phoenix PIB Dutch Finance B.V. -Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'; rating withdrawn Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch capitalises Phoenix's operating lease obligations by applying a 8x multiple to arrive at a debt-equivalent figure added to our leverage computation. We also estimate EUR150 million restricted cash in intra-year working capital swings. Fitch also adds all working capital financing instruments (factoring/ABS) to our debt calculation irrespective of on- versus off-balance sheet accounting treatment of the facilities. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. 