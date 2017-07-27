Fitch Affirms Picard Bondco at 'B'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Picard Bondco S.A.'s (Picard) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and Picard Groupe S.A.S.'s senior secured floating-rate notes (FRNs) and revolving credit facility (RCF) ratings at 'BB-'/'RR2'. Fitch has also affirmed Picard Bondco S.A.'s EUR428 million 2020 senior notes at 'CCC+'/'RR6'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The ratings reflect Picard's weak financial profile, counterbalancing a strong business profile. The latter is characterised by a high resilience to market fluctuations, together with high profitability and cash-flow conversion, measured as EBITDA margin and free cash flow (FCF) margin, compared to food retailer peers. Fitch believes Picard's refinancing risk is manageable despite its high leverage and expects to see some refinancing activity within the next twelve months. Should this not materialise, Fitch would consider a negative rating action. KEY RATING DRIVERS Robust Business Model: Picard's sales and profitability have proven resilient to adverse market conditions, such as food-scare events and ever-increasing competitive pressure, notably through prices. It is the leading brand in the French frozen food market and among the most widely recognised retail brands. As most of its sales are generated by own-branded products, the group's profit margins are higher than typical food retailers'. High operating margins combined with limited working-capital and capex needs enable it to consistently generate positive FCF, distinguishing it from its retail peers. Strengthening Profitability: Over FY18-FY21 (financial year ending in March) Fitch expects group EBITDA margin to be sustainable at 14.2% (FY17: 14.5%), up from our former estimates of 13.9%. Fitch forecasts a consolidation of like-for-likes sales growth resulting in positive operating leverage, and falling foreign expansion costs as a percentage of sales. Like-for-like sales should be supported by initiatives to enhance the product offering and services, including in-store snack bars, selected wine offers, more frequent innovation and a new loyalty programme. Management is also focused on developing models that are quickly profitable in foreign countries, such as in Japan and Switzerland. Slow Geographic Diversification: Lack of geographic diversification is a rating constraint as it lowers the group's potential for growth. Expansion in Switzerland and Japan looks promising and operations there are already profitable, but we do not expect any significant contribution to overall group EBITDA over the next five years. On the other side, in countries which are not profitable yet, Fitch expects limited losses due to management's cautious approach. It has some track record in adapting foreign operations' business models should they not perform well. Examples include the partnership with a local player in Italy and the development of a corner-in-shop model in Sweden in parallel to the own-store model. Positive Free Cash Flow: Fitch expects annual FCF to average 3.8% of sales during FY18-FY19 (FY17: 3.0%). Low cash-flow volatility continues to reflect the group's resilient gross profit margin and flexibility to scale back expansion capex, without eroding EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO). This means that Picard will not significantly deleverage in FY18 and FY19, but it provides the group with adequate financial flexibility and liquidity to implement its strategy under the current capital structure. Manageable Refinancing Risk: With the RCF maturing in August 2018 and senior secured FRNs in February 2019, Fitch expects to see some refinancing activity within the next twelve months. We understand that the Swiss industrial food group Aryzta is evaluating various options regarding its 49.5% stake in Picard. Picard has high leverage (Fitch projects Picard's FFO adjusted net leverage to be still at 6.6x at FYE19, albeit down from 7.2x at FYE17), but Fitch believes the group has several refinancing options available, supported by its strong business model and cash-generative profile. Should no refinancing option materialise as we get close to major debt maturities, Fitch would consider a negative rating action. DERIVATION SUMMARY Compared to food retail peers such as Carrefour SA (BBB+/Stable) or Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA (BB+/Stable), Picard is small, and has poor geographic diversification and high leverage. However, these weak aspects are offset by its strong competitive position as the leader in a niche market. Furthermore, its unique business model (food retailer selling mostly own-brand products) enables it to reach levels of profitability in line with food manufacturers such as Premier Foods ('B'/Negative), and much higher than its immediate peers. This supports adequate its financial flexibility and liquidity. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - moderate like-for-like sales growth driven by management's initiatives to support French like-for-like sales in a highly competitive environment, and cautious expansion pace; - EBITDA margin sustainable at 14.2% over FY18-FY20; - capex average 3% of sales per annum, reflecting continual investments in store remodelling, IT, as well as moderate expansion through owned stores; - no dividend payments; - average annual FCF at 3.8% of sales over FY18-FY19. KEY RECOVERY ASSUMPTIONS - The recovery analysis assumes that Picard would be considered a going concern in bankruptcy and that the company would be reorganised rather than liquidated. We have assumed a 10% administrative claim in the recovery analysis. - Picard's recovery analysis assumes a post-reorganisation EBITDA 25% below FY17 EBITDA of EUR202.3 million. At this level of EBITDA and after taking corrective measures into account, we would expect Picard to continue to generate slightly positive free cash flow but have very limited deleveraging capacity from a high level. - It also assumes a distressed multiple EV of 6.0x, which is higher than food manufacturer peer Premier Foods' ('B'/Negative) 5.0x. In our view Picard's higher multiple reflects its niche positioning and less vulnerable business profile as a retailer generating sales mostly through own-branded products. - Fitch generally assumes a fully drawn RCF in its recovery analyses since credit revolvers are usually tapped as companies are under distress. Therefore Fitch assumes Picard's EUR30 million RCF will be fully drawn. - Such assumptions result in high recovery prospects, in the 71%-90% range, for Picard Groupe S.A.S.'s RCF and senior secured FRNs. Therefore Fitch affirms Picard's senior secured debt rating at 'BB-'/'RR2' or two notches above Picard's IDR. The recovery prospects are capped at 'RR2' as most of the borrowing group's assets are in France. Following the payment waterfall, the senior notes' recovery rating is affirmed at 'CCC+'/'RR6', indicating recoveries in the 0%-10% range. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action An upgrade of the IDR is unlikely over the rating horizon, as a meaningful improvement in Picard's financial ratios is reliant on a significant improvement in the group's operating performance, which we currently do not foresee. Provided that Picard's business model and profitability remain resilient, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating actions include: - FFO-adjusted gross leverage below 6.0x (5.5x net of readily available cash) on a sustained basis; - FFO fixed charge cover above 2.5x (FY17: 1.7x) on a sustained basis. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -FFO-adjusted gross leverage over 7.5x (7.0x net of readily available cash) on a sustained basis combined with: -a deterioration in like-for-like sales and EBITDA margin reflected in FCF generation below 3% of sales; -FFO fixed charge cover below 1.5x; - early refinancing of Picard PIKCo S.A.'s PIK notes through a debt instrument with terms and conditions that may place the FRNs and senior note holders in a less favourable position. LIQUIDITY Comfortable Liquidity: Picard's positive FCF is supported by limited working-capital outflows due to moderate overall seasonality in the group's businesses and low capex. Liquidity is further enhanced by its EUR30m RCF maturing in August 2018. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Picard Bondco S.A. --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): affirmed at 'B'/Stable; --Senior notes: affirmed at 'CCC+'/'RR6'; Picard Groupe S.A.S: --Senior secured debt: affirmed at 'BB-'/'RR2'; Contact: Principal Analyst Anne Porte Director +33 1 44 29 91 36 Supervisory Analyst Sophie Coutaux Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 32 Fitch France S.A.S 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Committee Chairperson Edward Eyerman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1359 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -Readily available cash: At 31 March 2017, Fitch estimated that EUR10 million of the group's reported cash and cash equivalents were needed to fund intra-year working-capital needs, and therefore not considered readily available for debt repayments. -Operating Leases: Fitch calculates FFO adjusted leverage ratios by adding to Picard's reported debt amount a multiple of 8x of operating lease expense related to long-term assets (FY17: EUR61.6 million). Media Relations: Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1010, Email: adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct 2016) here Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Non-Financial Corporates Notching and Recovery Ratings Criteria (pub. 16 Jun 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001