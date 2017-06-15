Fitch Affirms PSP's Senior Unsecured Rating at 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PSP Swiss Property AG's (PSP) senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at 'F2'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that the recent modest increase in PSP's net debt/EBITDA will reverse as new investments and refurbishments start to generate yield. PSP's strong balance sheet, low CHF funding costs, recurring rental income from a portfolio of prime, unencumbered, commercial properties, good tenant profile and exposure to the strong Swiss economy. Fitch expects the group to maintain a strong financial profile despite prevailing weak rental demand for Swiss commercial properties. We view as credit-positive management's strategies of focusing acquisitions on renovation and modernisation in a yield-compressed environment and of abstaining from leveraging the balance sheet on valuation gains. KEY RATING DRIVERS Challenging Rental Markets: Fitch expects Swiss office rents (62% of total rents in 2016) to remain subdued in 2017. Supply continues to outstrip demand, especially in peripheral regions and Geneva. However, PSP's portfolio primarily comprises high-quality properties in prime locations that are generally more resilient and PSP has a track record of exceeding Fitch's estimates. Rents in the Swiss retail sector (17% of total rents in 2016) are also under pressure from growing online shopping and shopping tourism abroad that are exacerbated by a strong Swiss franc. Strategic Acquisition: Leverage increased slightly in 2016 after the CHF145 million acquisition of a property in Zurich West. The acquisition is in line with PSP's long-term investment strategy to grow its footprint in the area. PSP's prudent acquisition strategy, focusing on yield increase through renovation and modernisation helps support the ratings. Growing Development Activities: PSP's committed development exposure was moderate at CHF46 million (less than 1% of investment portfolio) at end-1Q17, although the potential programme amounts to CHF484 million until 2022 (less than 10% of investment portfolio). This is well below our rating guidance of 15%. Fitch expects total development capex to grow to more than CHF130 million in 2018 from CHF110 million in 2016. As a result, we expect net debt/EBITDA to peak at 9.7x in 2018, slightly above our guidance of 9.5x, and to reduce thereafter to a level commensurate with the ratings, driven by new leases after completion of these projects. Unabated Investor Demand: Strong valuations for prime commercial property in Switzerland support PSP's financial flexibility. PSP can dispose of assets at healthy multiples, or use its additional debt-raising capacity to support its investment programme. The current low interest rate environment and strengthening Swiss economy attract capital into prime commercial properties in Switzerland (AAA/Stable). We expect yields on PSP's assets to remain low. Uncertainties from ongoing immigration reform, growing unemployment and weaker retail sales in Switzerland may hamper the Swiss commercial rent market in the medium term. 'A'-category LTV: Fitch expects loan-to-value ratio (LTV; net debt/portfolio value excluding development property) to remain commensurate with PSP's ratings, as it comfortably maps to the 'A' category in our Ratings Navigator for EMEA real estate and property companies. Fitch forecasts LTV to remain stable despite the group's development programme, partially mitigated by disposals. Strong Debt Serviceability: PSP's low funding cost support the ratings. EBITDA net interest cover increased to 7.9x in 2016 from 6.7x in 2015. This is comfortably above our downgrade guideline of 2.5x. We expect debt serviceability to remain strong, as all-in costs of new bonds were only 0.3% in 2016. Senior Unsecured Uplift: PSP's senior unsecured rating benefits from a one-notch uplift to the IDR, as the majority of PSP's portfolio comprises investment properties in Switzerland, which is an established market with depth, transparency and liquidity, even in poor market conditions. Its properties are also standalone assets that are valued on a regular basis and fulfil all criteria for a senior unsecured uplift according to Fitch's Recovery Ratings and Nothing Criteria for Equity REITs. Limited Geographic Diversification: The ratings are constrained by the group's focus on Swiss properties and the size of the Swiss property market, which is small by European standards. The ratings also incorporate a fairly short-term lease structure in Switzerland, which is usually five years plus a tenant extension option for another five years compared with seven-to-eight years for offices in the UK. This is partially mitigated by the group's high-quality tenants, moderate tenant concentration and high tenant industry diversification. DERIVATION SUMMARY PSP's rating is underpinned by a strong financial profile and a high-quality office property portfolio. Its concentrated portfolio provides less diversification than higher-rated Unibail-Rodamco SE (A/Stable), and similarly rated Segro PLC (BBB+/Stable). PSP rent levels have remained nearly flat, compared with continued like-for-like rental growth for both Unibail and Segro; Rental dynamics in its markets are less favourable. PSP's good access to capital markets and low funding costs support a very strong interest cover ratio. This is partly offset by a shorter debt maturity profile and shorter lease duration than similarly rated peers. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - 2% rent reduction on lease renewals due to oversupply in key office and retail markets. - Moderate capex, net of disposals, to peak in 2018 and to average around CHF50 million thereafter. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -Material diversification of portfolio geographically or by sector, accompanied by financial metrics being maintained, notably LTV below 40% through the cycle. This would lead to an upgrade. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - An increase in rent arrears, tenant defaults, resulting in EBITDA net interest cover falling below 2.5x. - Material committed development spending rising above 15% of the portfolio (2016: less than 1%). - LTV above 40% (2016: 34%) and net debt-to-EBITDA above 9.5x (2016: 9.4x) on a sustained basis LIQUIDITY Comfortable Liquidity: PSP's liquidity is comfortable, comprising CHF670 million of undrawn credit facilities and CHF21 million in cash at end-2016, compared with no maturing debt in the next two years and limited committed capex. In addition, the group will have access to CHF100 million in cash deposits that will become available in 2018. PSP has had unimpaired access to both local Swiss banks and the bond market throughout the financial crisis, which Fitch expects will continue. Contact: Supervisory Analyst Ha-Anh Bui Director +49 69 768 076 126 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Principal Analyst Fredric Liljestrand Associate Director +44 20 3530 1285 Committee Chairperson Paul Lund Senior Director +44 20 3530 1244 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs (pub. 16 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001