Fitch Affirms Ratings on Avoca CLO VIII Limited

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all rating on Avoca CLO VIII Limited's notes as follows: Class A1 (ISIN XS0312372112): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A2 (ISIN XS0312377772): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class B (ISIN XS0312378747): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Positive Class C (ISIN XS0312379984): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Positive Class D (ISIN XS0312380305): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Positive Class E (ISIN XS0312380727): affirmed at 'B+sf'; Outlook Positive Class U (ISIN XS0312840746): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Positive KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects increased credit enhancement (CE) across the capital structure due to the deleveraging of the transaction since October 2016. The deleveraging was mainly driven by the amortisation of the class A1 notes to EUR51.7 million. CE for the class A1 notes has increased to 77.8% from 61% over the past 12 months, while CE for the class E notes has increased to 9.2% from 6.7%. The Positive Outlook on the mezzanine and junior notes reflects the possibility of a further upgrade if the deleveraging continues at the current pace. As the portfolio deleverages the transaction is becoming more exposed to obligor concentration. The top 10 obligors currently represent 39%, compared with 36% a year ago and the largest obligor now represents 6.3%, compared with 4% previously. For this review a sensitivity analysis was performed to assess near-term performance volatility if the top three obligors were to default. The transaction currently benefits from significant excess spread. The weighted average spread of the portfolio is 3.55% while the weighted average spread on the rated notes is only 0.94%. The portfolio remains diversified across countries and industrial sectors. There are currently no defaulted assets in the portfolio and assets rated 'CCC' or below represent 5.4%. The weighted-average rating of the portfolio remains at 'B'/'B+'. The Fitch weighted average rating factor, as calculated by the trustee, has increased to 29.7 from 26.7 over the past year and the Fitch weighted average recovery rate has decreased to 63.4 from 67.32. Fitch has adjusted the default timing in the cash flow model, as the current portfolio has a short tenor of 3.3 years. The default timing used is 25%, 25% and 50 % for front-loaded, 25%, 50% and 25% for middle-loaded and 50%, 25% and 25% for back-loaded scenarios. RATING SENSITIVITIES In its rating sensitivity analysis, Fitch found that a 25% increase of the default probability could result in a downgrade of up to one notch and a 25% reduction of the recovery rate could result in a downgrade of up to two notches across the junior notes. USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO RULE 17G-10 Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by, Fitch in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information it has received about the performance of the asset pool and the transaction. There were no findings that affected the rating analysis. Fitch has not reviewed the results of any third-party assessment of the asset portfolio information or conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing monitoring. The majority of the underlying assets have ratings or credit opinions from Fitch and/or other Nationally Recognised Statistical Rating Organisations and/or European Securities and Markets Authority-registered rating agencies. Fitch has relied on the practices of the relevant groups within Fitch and/or other rating agencies to assess the asset portfolio information. SOURCES OF INFORMATION The information below was used in the analysis. -Loan-by-loan data provided by Deutsche Bank as of 30 June 2017 -Payment date report provided by Deutsche Bank as of 30 June 2017 