Fitch Affirms Russia's Chuvash Republic at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Chuvash Republic's (Chuvashia) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed the republic's outstanding senior debt at 'BB+'. The affirmation reflects the republic's sound fiscal performance and moderate direct risk with some refinancing pressure. The ratings also factor in the modest size of the republic's budget, a fiscal capacity that is below the national average and a weak institutional framework for Russian subnationals. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch expects Chuvashia to continue its sound fiscal performance in 2017-2019, albeit with its operating margin weakening to a still high 15%-16% from a peak of 18.6% in 2016. This will be underpinned by cost control measures, gradual tax revenue growth in line with an expected recovery of the Russian economy and ongoing transfers from the federal government. At the same time the moderate size of the republic's local economy and budget result in a smaller tax capacity and ability to absorb potential shocks than national 'BB+' peers. This leads to a steady flow of federal transfers, which will constitute a notable proportion of Chuvashia's budget, averaging about a third of operating revenue annually in 2017-2019. In 2016 the republic recorded a material improvement of its budgetary performance with an operating margin increasing to 18.6% from an average 8% during 2014-2015. This was driven by growth of tax revenue and the administration's tight control of operating expenditure, which fell 2.9%. The exceptionally strong fiscal performance in 2016 led to a surplus before debt variation of 5.1% of total revenue, after a period of large deficits averaging 7.9% in 2014-2015. During 10M17 the republic has collected 83% of its full-year budgeted revenue and incurred 71% of its full-year budgeted expenditure, which resulted in an intra-year surplus of RUB4.3 billion. We expect an acceleration of expenditure towards year end to result in a deficit of about RUB1.3 billion or 3% of total revenue for 2017 according to Fitch's base case scenario. Fitch also forecasts the region will record a moderate deficit of 2%-3% in 2018-2019, due to an expected higher expenditure. Fitch believes that the expected 2017 deficit will be covered by the republic's cash balance of RUB2.7 billion (as of 1 January 2017), hence limiting new borrowings. Fitch forecasts moderate growth of direct risk to about RUB15.5 billion over the medium term (2016: RUB14.2 billion). Direct risk should remain moderate at below 40% of current revenue (2016: 38.6%) and the republic's direct risk-to-current balance should consolidate at two to three years, compared with an average of five years in 2011-2015. Chuvashia's direct risk profile is dominated by low-cost budget loans, which temporarily reached 92% as of 1 November 2017 (end-2016: 63%). The proportion of budget loans will likely decline to below 50% in the medium term, as market debt (bonds and bank loans) increases its share, adding pressure on debt servicing and refinancing needs. As of end-10M17, about 60% of Chuvashia's direct risk will mature over the next three years, exposing the republic to refinancing pressure. The republic's recently announced programme of restructuring of federal budget loans should ease refinancing peaks and lengthen the life of debt, although the weighted average life of debt will likely remain short (end-10M17: 3.5 years) by international comparison. The republic's socio-economic profile is historically weaker than that of the average Russian region. Its per capita GRP was 62% of the national median in 2015. According to preliminary estimates, the republic's economy marginally grew in 2016 after a 2.7% contraction in 2015, which is in line with the national economic trend. Fitch expects the Russian economy will see a moderate recovery in 2017-2019, and Chuvash will likely follow this trend. Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals constrains the republic's ratings. It has a shorter record of stable development than many of its international peers. The predictability of Russian LRGs' budgetary policy is hampered by frequent reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities within government tiers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Consolidation of strong budgetary performance with an operating margin about 15% on a sustained basis, accompanied by moderate direct risk and reduced refinancing pressure, could lead to an upgrade. Growth of direct risk, accompanied by deterioration in the operating performance leading to a direct risk-to-current balance rising above eight years on a sustained basis, would lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 2405 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Elena Ozhegova Director +7 495 956 2406 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768 076 111 Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts to make local and regional governments comparable internationally for analytical purposes: - Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue. - Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. - Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001