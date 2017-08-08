Fitch Affirms Russia's VSK Insurance at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based VSK Insurance Joint Stock Company's (VSK) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BB-', Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' and senior unsecured debt at 'BB-'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect VSK's strong operating profitability, supported by investment return and the adequate quality of the insurer's investment portfolio. The ratings are negatively impacted by the weak risk-adjusted capital position of VSK, its high exposure to a single line with a deteriorating loss ratio (motor third-party liability insurance; MTPL) and somewhat weak liquidity position. The alignment of the IFS Rating with the IDR reflects the soft cap "Average" recovery assumptions Fitch applies to Russia. The rating of the bond is aligned with VSK's IDR, as a baseline recovery assumption of 'average' is applied. Significant net profit generation over 2016 increased the company's available capital, which was partially offset by higher target capital as a result of an increase in net premiums. VSK's risk-adjusted capital position, as measured by Fitch's Prism factor-based model, remained in the 'weak' category based on 2016 results. In terms of regulatory requirements VSK's statutory solvency margin was 197% at end-2016, slightly higher than 193% at end-1H16. In 2016 VSK's profitability remained robust, with a return on equity at 29%, in line with the 32% reported in 2015. The net result for 2016 was underpinned by historically strong investment return and by a positive underwriting result. The company's combined ratio improved to 94.3% in 2016, from 100.9% in 2015. This was mainly driven by an improvement in the loss ratio (excluding subrogation income) to 58.4% in 2016 from 65.4% in 2015. This improvement in the loss ratio was due to the voluntary motor damage line and, to a lesser extent, the non-motor lines, which together accounted for 60% of net written premiums in 2016, and one-off releases of reserves following an actuarial review. Fitch, however, expects VSK's combined ratio to deteriorate in 2017 as the company continues its expansion in MTPL which is loss-making in Russia. VSK remains highly concentrated in the MTPL business. The MTPL line accounted for 40% of net written premiums in 2016 and the loss ratio (including claims handling expenses) was 80.2% in 2016 based on an internal actuarial assessment, albeit down from 82.6% in 2015. This was exacerbated by VSK's recent acquisition of VTB insurance's compulsory MTPL business, as the size of the portfolio being acquired represented around 3% of VSK's total existing business by reserves at end-2016. However, as the portfolio is in run-off, Fitch does not expect this acquisition to lead to a long-term shift in the business mix. VSK has recently made numerous acquisitions, including a number of insurance companies linked to its shareholders: IC VSK Lifeline in July 2017, IC Europlan in June 2017 and BIN Insurance in July 2016. These acquisitions were part of VSK's strategy to bring the group's insurance businesses under VSK's direct control. Due to the small size of the acquired companies relative to VSK's existing business, Fitch does not believe that the acquisitions have significantly affected the insurer's credit profile. VSK's liquidity position remains weak, but is gradually improving, with the provisional liquid assets-to-net technical reserves ratio at 87% at end-2016, versus 85% at end-2015. The average credit quality of VSK's investment portfolio is strong for the ratings. Fitch views the company's financial flexibility as adequate for the ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be downgraded if the combined ratio deteriorates to above 105% on a sustained basis, or if VSK's capital strength, as assessed by Fitch, weakens significantly. A downgrade may also result from material deterioration in investment or liquidity risks. The ratings could be upgraded if VSK achieves a profitable diversification of the insurance portfolio, or if VSK's capital strengthens significantly. Contact: Primary Analyst Sam Mageed Director +44 203 530 1704 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Anastasia Surudina Analyst +7 495 956 5570 Committee Chairperson Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. 